Bloating And Gas From Fibre-Rich Foods? Nutritionist Shares Tips For Relief

Fibre is an essential part of a healthy diet. It can assist in weight loss and improve digestion. Digestion fibre promotes the equilibrium of bacteria in your digestive tract and helps in maintaining good gut health. But have you noticed bloating and gas when you eat fibre-rich foods? If yes, then you are not alone. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, soluble fibre, which is found in oats, apples, and carrots, is fermented by the bacteria in your gut. This fermentation process produces gas, which can make you feel bloated. In addition, fibre absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance that helps food pass smoothly through your digestive system. But if you don't drink enough water, that fibre can become hard and bulky, leading to constipation and discomfort.

The nutritionist adds that it is also important to know that not all fibres are the same. Insoluble fibre, which is found in whole grains and vegetables, adds bulk to your stool, while soluble fibre helps keep everything moving along. An imbalance between these two types of fibre can disrupt digestion and cause unwanted gas.

In a detailed Instagram video, Nmami Agarwal has highlighted three easy tips to avoid bloating and gas caused by fibre.

Let's take a look:

Three ways to avoid bloating and gas

1. Drink lemon water with your meals

Adding a glass of lemon water with every fibre-rich meal can boost digestion. The acidity from the lemon helps break down fibre and keeps your digestive system running smoothly.

2. Introduce fibre gradually

If you're new to fibre or want to increase your intake, do it slowly. Adding too much fibre too quickly can overwhelm your digestive system. Instead, ease into it over a few weeks to allow your body to adjust naturally.

3. Balance your fibre intake

Combining soluble and insoluble fibres ensures you get the benefits of both without the drawbacks. For example, mix oats and apples with whole grains and vegetables to keep your digestion balanced and gas-free.

Try these tips today for better digestion.

