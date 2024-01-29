Black Coffee As A Pre-Workout Drink: Know Pros And Cons

You should have a pre-workout meal at least two hours before working out.
To improve performance and achieve fitness goals, good nutrition before and after a workout plays a significant role. It helps you perform the workout effectively and recover faster. Optimal nutrient intake before a workout helps maximize your performance and reduces the risk of muscle damage. A pre-workout meal also fuels your body to exercise well. Carbs, protein and healthy fats are three essential nutrients that should be a part of your pre-workout meal. Another popular pre-workout drink is black coffee for an extra boost of energy before a workout. In this article, let's find out whether you should drink coffee as a pre-workout and how.
Coffee before workout: A hit or a miss?
Pros
- Coffee can help improve exercise performance effectively
- It can give an extra boost of energy and strength
- Drinking coffee can help you feel more awake and alert
- Coffee can help fight fatigue and increase alertness
- Coffee can help improve cognitive health and boost mood
- It may increase the amount of fat you burn
Cons
- Coffee is not for everyone. Some people are sensitive to caffeine. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can contribute to an upset stomach.
- High caffeine consumption can cause sleep problems. Insomnia can further affect your mood throughout the day and affect your athletic performance, hindering muscle recovery.
- Some also experience anxiety after drinking coffee.
- Drinking too much coffee can lead to caffeine toxicity or caffeine overdose.
Healthy pre-workout foods and drinks:
If coffee is not your choice of pre-workout drink, here are some options you can try:
- Banana or banana smoothie
- A carb or protein-rich snack
- Fresh fruit juice
- Greek yogurt
- Protein shakes/bars
- Peanut butter
When to eat
You should eat your pre-workout meals at least two hours before working out.
