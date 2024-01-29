Black Coffee As A Pre-Workout Drink: Know Pros And Cons

Pre-workout meal helps you perform the workout effectively and aids in faster recovery.

Black Coffee As A Pre-Workout Drink: Know Pros And Cons

You should have a pre-workout meal at least two hours before working out.

To improve performance and achieve fitness goals, good nutrition before and after a workout plays a significant role. It helps you perform the workout effectively and recover faster. Optimal nutrient intake before a workout helps maximize your performance and reduces the risk of muscle damage. A pre-workout meal also fuels your body to exercise well. Carbs, protein and healthy fats are three essential nutrients that should be a part of your pre-workout meal. Another popular pre-workout drink is black coffee for an extra boost of energy before a workout. In this article, let's find out whether you should drink coffee as a pre-workout and how.

Coffee before workout: A hit or a miss?

Pros

  • Coffee can help improve exercise performance effectively
  • It can give an extra boost of energy and strength
  • Drinking coffee can help you feel more awake and alert
  • Coffee can help fight fatigue and increase alertness
  • Coffee can help improve cognitive health and boost mood
  • It may increase the amount of fat you burn

Cons

  • Coffee is not for everyone. Some people are sensitive to caffeine. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can contribute to an upset stomach.
  • High caffeine consumption can cause sleep problems. Insomnia can further affect your mood throughout the day and affect your athletic performance, hindering muscle recovery.
  • Some also experience anxiety after drinking coffee.
  • Drinking too much coffee can lead to caffeine toxicity or caffeine overdose.

Healthy pre-workout foods and drinks:

If coffee is not your choice of pre-workout drink, here are some options you can try:

  • Banana or banana smoothie
  • A carb or protein-rich snack
  • Fresh fruit juice
  • Greek yogurt
  • Protein shakes/bars
  • Peanut butter

When to eat

You should eat your pre-workout meals at least two hours before working out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

.