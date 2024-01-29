Black Coffee As A Pre-Workout Drink: Know Pros And Cons

You should have a pre-workout meal at least two hours before working out.

To improve performance and achieve fitness goals, good nutrition before and after a workout plays a significant role. It helps you perform the workout effectively and recover faster. Optimal nutrient intake before a workout helps maximize your performance and reduces the risk of muscle damage. A pre-workout meal also fuels your body to exercise well. Carbs, protein and healthy fats are three essential nutrients that should be a part of your pre-workout meal. Another popular pre-workout drink is black coffee for an extra boost of energy before a workout. In this article, let's find out whether you should drink coffee as a pre-workout and how.

Coffee before workout: A hit or a miss?

Pros

Coffee can help improve exercise performance effectively

It can give an extra boost of energy and strength

Drinking coffee can help you feel more awake and alert

Coffee can help fight fatigue and increase alertness

Coffee can help improve cognitive health and boost mood

It may increase the amount of fat you burn

Cons

Coffee is not for everyone. Some people are sensitive to caffeine. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can contribute to an upset stomach.

High caffeine consumption can cause sleep problems. Insomnia can further affect your mood throughout the day and affect your athletic performance, hindering muscle recovery.

Some also experience anxiety after drinking coffee.

Drinking too much coffee can lead to caffeine toxicity or caffeine overdose.

Healthy pre-workout foods and drinks:

If coffee is not your choice of pre-workout drink, here are some options you can try:

Banana or banana smoothie

A carb or protein-rich snack

Fresh fruit juice

Greek yogurt

Protein shakes/bars

Peanut butter

When to eat

You should eat your pre-workout meals at least two hours before working out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.