Beware! These High Sodium Foods Can Put You At Risk Of High Blood Pressure And Other Heart Diseases; Avoid Them

A diet low in sodium plays an important role in maintaining a healthy heart.

Heart health is extremely important as it can lead to several cardiovascular problems including high blood pressure. However, a healthy heart is possible if we keep a constant check on our diet and physical activity. A diet low in sodium also plays an important role in maintaining a healthy heart. Sodium, if often consumed in large quantities, can have a negative impact on our heart health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that a person should not consume more than 2 grams of sodium per day, which is about 5 grams of salt per day. On the other hand, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends no more than 2.5 grams of sodium per day, though they also state that the ideal intake is of no more than 1.5 grams per day for an adult.

It might surprise you but the salt you add it to your food is not the only way you consume salt. But there is salt in almost everything you eat. Let us have a look at some foods which are extremely high in salt!

Foods that are high in sodium:

1. Packaged and processed food

Almost all the packaged items you find on the supermarket shelves are high in salt. These included instant noodles, soups, sauces, processed meat and other convenience goods, chips, crackers, dips and much more. Salt is a preservative therefore, the sodium content in these foods is extremely high.

2. Instant oatmeal

Instant oatmeal or even cornflakes is a popular option for those busy mornings. But these are again high in salt and should be limited. You can opt for traditional plain oats. Plain oats are a little bland in taste so you can add berries, nuts and seeds or even Greek yoghurt to enhance the flavour.

3. Canned fruits and vegetables

Stocking up on canned fruits and vegetables can be an easy option when you have a busy week ahead or a dinner party. But is this healthy? No, not at all! In order to increase the shelf life, salt is often used as a preservative in these foods. Therefore, buying fresh fruits and vegetables is always a healthy option.

4. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a good source of calcium and an excellent source of protein, but it is also high in salt. The salt in cottage cheese not only enhances the flavour of the cheese but gives it texture and functions as a preservative.

5. Broths and stocks

Though broths and stocks are nutritious but the salt content is high. They are often used as a base in stews, soups and some other dishes as well. Try using them in moderation as they are high in salt and can affect your heart.

6. Cheese

Processed cheese is made with salts at high temperatures. Therefore, it is high in salt and one should avoid them. You could opt for cheese that is low in salt like Swiss or mozzarella.

