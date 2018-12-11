Beware! Overeating These Super Healthy Foods Can Make You Gain Weight

Overeating in general might be harmful for your overall health.

We all have heard the common phrase, excess of everything is bad. The phrase goes for some super nutritious foods as well. Overeating in general might be harmful for your overall health. Also, there are certain healthy foods which should be included in your diet but not in excessive quantities. One should always keep in mind that excess of any food is not always beneficial for your health. If eating some food can be healthy for you, it does not mean eating in large amounts can be healthier for you.

Eating too much of these foods might be harmful:

1. Nuts:

Healthy nuts are rich in fiber and proteins. You need fiber as it helps in digestion. But even eating a lot of fiber in large quantities can lead to some digestive issues like bloating, gas and diarrhea. Moreover, nuts are high in fat. Though most of the fat is unsaturated and beneficial for lowering cholesterol, high fat means high amount of calories which could lead to weight gain.

2. Olive oil:

Though a healthy substitute of other cooking oils, over consumption of olive oil may also be detrimental for your health. Olive oil too contains a lot of calories. If you do not burn off those calories through physical activity, they will get stored as fat, causing you to gain weight. While olive oil is better than some animal-based fats such as butter or lard, excess quantities of any kind of fat may be bad for you. Excessive fat consumption may increase the risk of other health conditions like obesity, high blood sugar levels and cholesterol.

3. Cheese:

In general, cheese is a healthy fat and is loaded with many vital nutrients. Occasionally snacking on cheese can be a good option. But if you include cheese in almost everything you eat(salads, pizza, burger, soups, sandwiches and wraps), it might have a negative impact on your health. Also, it is usually loaded with sodium, which makes it easy to overeat and can lead to high blood pressure. Moreover, cheese contains no fiber, therefore, the excessive intake of cheese may cause constipation.

4. Avocado:

Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. However, overindulging in any type of food including avocados can lead to weight gain, obesity and even nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, eat healthy foods like avocado in moderation to avoid the risk of some common diseases.

5. Coffee:

Caffeine helps us stay active throughout the day. This is due to blocking sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain and increasing the adrenaline production. Coffee also leads to acidity, which may lead to acid indigestion and reflux. Though acidity might be temporary, it can affect your day-to-day activities by causing serious pain in the belly or heartburn. Regular caffeine consumption may also cause throbbing headaches. This is because caffeine narrows the blood vessels surrounding your brain which restricts the blood flow, making it great to relieve headaches.

