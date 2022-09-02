Best Appetite Suppressants Of 2022 | OTC Hunger Suppressant Pills for Easy Weight Loss

Ever been in a situation where you were ashamed of your overweight?

Or you are trying hard to lose weight but failed? Well, weight is one of the important parameters of health. But nowadays due to changes in lifestyle, workplace stress, and weight gain has become a common problem.

Excess weight gain can lead to certain health problems like hypertension, heart failure, PCOD, and so on. But due to today's busy schedule, losing weight is quite difficult. In that case, you are left with the option of using random supplements.

But cases are there where these supplements didn't work making the process more frustrating. What to do?

Therefore, to make things work properly, you need to know in detail about the different food supplements and what their advantages and side effects are.

But one thing you need to know is that food supplements or dietary pills are provided to fulfill the hidden hunger so that your body can heal itself. Some of the pills work independently, others need a proper diet and some light exercise.

Therefore, you need to choose the one from thousands of options that is suitable for you.

Your journey of losing weight is absolutely personal. So, using food supplements will help you to maintain your perfect body weight for the long term.

If you don't have enough time to perform the research, here are some of the best appetite suppressant supplements and diet pills listed below.

Best 5 effective Appetite Suppressants

Here, five effective hunger suppressant pills are shortlisted below that are at the top of demand along with some reviews and ratings. The order is according to its effectiveness in reducing body weight. Here is the list:

PhenQ (Overall Best 10/10) LeanBean (Best for Women 9/10) Trimtone (Best Appetite Suppressant 9/10) GenF20 Plus (Best Natural HGH Booster 8/10) PrimeShred (Fat Burner for Men 8/10)

The rating is based on the customer review of the following products. Let's discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the pills further to help you to choose the most effective one for you.

PhenQ (Best Overall)

PhenQ is the top choice as an appetite suppressant pill with thousands of customers. Along with a dietary plan and some exercise, it prevents overheating and helps you to lose your extra kgs easily. It melts your fat without having any effect on muscle health.

Additionally, it also helps to restrict the further deposition of fat and suppresses appetite, and enhances energy and mood.

The pill carries five different supplements which help in easy digestion. This clubbing of natural ingredients along with the scientific backup helps in the quick oxidation of fat.

As the pill suppresses your appetite which means your body will take the right amount of food necessary for normal functioning.

Therefore, it helps to increase your metabolism rate along with high heat generation, providing our body with more energy.

This will allow you to work out more and perform your daily activities quite easily. In this way, the pill targets your body's inner activities to metabolize your body fat.

The supplements generally aim at the target organs where the maximum deposition of fat occurs, that is the thigh, waist, hip, and belly.

This also stimulates the formation of new fat cells. PhenQ is known to provide you with an everlasting feeling of energy and hyperactivity.

How does it work?

This phentermine alternative pill focuses on enhancing the metabolism and tries to cure the underlying issues the same. For instance, they perform the inflammation of the fat before it starts damaging your body.

Besides, it also enhances the growth of the beneficial bacteria in your gut and hence, enhances fat oxidation, liver efficiency, along with energy release.

Ingredients

Here is the list of ingredients present in the pill

Nopal

Caffeine

Alpha-Lacys reset

Calcium carbonate

Capsimax powder

Chromium picolinate

L-carnitine fumarate

The PhenQ pill is an amalgam of different substances that supports weight loss. The Capsimax powder present increases the body temperature which in turn enhances the fat-metabolism.

Another ingredient is chromium picolinate which reduces the craving for sugar. Therefore, it also helps in reducing the blood sugar level. Caffeine in the ingredient list can stimulate your nerves and therefore, you can perform more actively.

Others stimulate heart health and elevate neuropathy. Nopal present in the PhenQ pill supports the growth of beneficial gut microbes.

How to use it?

The pill is easily available in the market like any other dietary supplement. You need to take two pills every day or you can consult a professional for the dosage.

Risks and Side Effects

Basically, there are no such side effects of the pills and are suitable for every person of any age group.

But, it contains caffeine, therefore, if you are allergic to it do not take it. Moreover, it is suggested to not take underage people or pregnant or breastfeeding women as it can be dangerous to them.

Furthermore, you are advised to consult with a professional if your obesity is linked to some medical issue.

Pros

It is easily available.

It has a 5-in-1 formula

Manufactured in an FDA-approved method

It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee provided by the company.

Free shipping is available.

Cons

May have some side effects if taken more than the normal dosage or as prescribed by the professional. Side effects include headache, nausea, stomach upset, or dizziness.

Available on the official website only

Expensive than the others.

Where to buy it?

PhenQ pills are available on the official website. There is no other way of buying it. Delivery is available throughout the world. In addition to this, the packages have a 67 days return policy. So, if you don't like the product you can easily return that even after 67 days of your delivery for full cash back, including the shipping charges.

There is no other way of buying it. You can buy in a bunch to reduce the delivery charge.

LeanBean (Best Appetite Suppressant)

Leanbean is an effective Appetite Suppressant that acts on reducing weight by promoting mindful eating. It is presented to the world by a US company known as Ultimate Life Ltd.

It is one of the preferable appetite suppressants for women who want to have the body of their dreams by curbing their cravings.

The natural ingredients present in the pills target your arms and tummy and work on your glutes. It, therefore, can make you feel amped-up energy.

The main motto of Leanbean is to control your appetite and enhance your metabolism. Additionally, it provides you with a bit more energy which helps you to perform better in your daily life.

The brand uses an EFSA-approved component known as glucomannan which keeps the illusion that you are full as it swells up in your stomach.

Along with that, the compound forms a gel-like structure that restricts the calorie intake of the body. It eventually narrows your waistline.

Additionally, the pills also enhance body metabolism due to the presence of a thermogenic ingredient known as choline which eventually metabolizes stored fats.

Leanbean has some mineral percentage too which can make your exercise sessions more impactful for you. This mineral proportion makes you feel energized and helps you to brush off fatigue. The dietary supplement is prepared considering the female cravings and manufactured to cater to their needs.

List of ingredients

Here is the list of ingredients that is present in the Leanbean pills.

Glucomannan

Chromium picolinate

Choline

Coffee bean extract

Acai berry

Turmeric

BioPerine

Garcinia cambogia

Vitamin B6 and B12

Potassium Chloride

Zinc

Leanbean is mainly created with natural ingredients. It has about 11 natural components, along with a dietary fiber responsible for weight loss known as glucomannan.

Additionally, it also contains the important component choline, which does not come under minerals and vitamins.

Otherwise, the component is produced by the liver and is present in the body in trace amounts. It supports fat metabolism and homocysteine metabolism.

The pills also contain vitamin B12 and B6 which helps in curbing exhaustion and healthy metabolism. This appetite suppressant includes chromium picolinate, which can also help in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Chloride that is present in the suppressant with other minerals like potassium forms essential acids which help in better digestion. Besides, zinc causes low inflammation and lower pain.

Turmeric present in the ingredient list also enhances your energy level. Acai berry is an anti-inflammatory that reduces weight along with decreasing with amount of inflammation.

How to use it?

Each bottle of Leanbean pills contains 180 capsules. You can take about 3 capsules a day, which means one capsule before each big meal along with water. After some time, you are allowed to eat normally.

The appetite suppressant is not dependent on the dietary approach or exercise, but the results will always be better along with a healthy lifestyle.

Risks and Side Effects

The side effects are not common ones. Nothing bad is going to happen unless and until you are sensitive and have allergies related to some specific foods.

For instance, some people cannot handle the caffeine that is present in coffee beans because of the jitters it results.

But people from the underage group, older patients, or pregnant women must not use the product because of the side effects it will cause.

Pros

100% of natural ingredients

Enhances energy and mood

Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Easy customer service

Cons

Present only on the official site.

Have higher prices

Where to buy it?

Leanbean is only available on the official website. It has other purchasing options as well. The product comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee which means if you do not like the product you can ask for a refund even after 90 days of the delivery date. The shipping policy of the product comes with free delivery and delivery is available all over the world.

Trimtone (Best for Women)

Trimtone is one of the supplements targeting mainly women's problems that you can include easily in your schedule while juggling between work shift and household perfectly.

The mode of action is quite simple. It targets to suppress the appetite and hence, provides suitable foods necessary to the body.

It can be used as a pre-workout supplement which can help you to accelerate the shedding process. You can even intake one capsule before breakfast which will help to start your day with strength, vigor, and energy boost.

This does not need multiple doses of the supplements throughout the day. Trimtone works with the consumption of one capsule per day.

Each bottle of the supplement contains 30 capsules and therefore lasts for a month.

This appetite suppressant does not have any additives and filters, neither it has harsh chemicals or contaminants. Instead of this, it has some natural fat burners that are effective on women of all ages.

It activates thermogenesis which enhances fat metabolism and releases a usable form of energy.

It also controls appetite and controls overheating as well.

The product is obtained straight from nature without any chemicals. The product easily digests fats. This is then power packed with another ingredient that simplifies the weight loss journey.

How does it work?

The formula of Trimtone which consists of premium quality natural herbs enhances the metabolism.

Along with that, it promotes energy levels, appetite, and fat burns. It is independent of the dietary plan and exercise, though it provides better results when supported by a low-calorie diet.

Women who wanted to tone their bodies while losing their body weights can perform daily exercise routines and can achieve their dream figure within a few months. All the ingredients that are present in the product help you to reduce your body weight loss.

For instance, caffeine which is one of the ingredients of Trimtone, triggers thermogenesis and releases energy hence promoting fat metabolism. Green tea and coffee clean and detox your body and release all the wastes from the body hindering weight loss.

Once all these issues are fixed, the body will eventually go back to its normal and healthy structure. After that, with basic lifestyle changes, you will be able to maintain your dream figure. This product has a long-lasting effect without any long-term risk.

Ingredients

Here is the list of ingredients present in Trimtone

Caffeine

Green tea extract

Green coffee bean extract

Grains of Paradise

Glucomannan

Trimtone contains natural ingredients that will simplify the weight loss journey without any long-term effects. Caffeine remains the primary component of the supplement which enhances two important processes within the body- lipolysis, and thermogenesis. Lipolysis deals with the breakdown of fats and thermogenesis are the generation of energy. Besides this, caffeine will also enhance your adrenaline pumping, enabling you to deal with stress and challenges.

Green coffee present in the Trimtone acts as an antioxidant that detoxes your body. It also regulates the insulin level in your body which means you are less prone to Diabetes.

The ingredient catechin that is present is quite effective in reducing carb intake. This will eventually lead to weight losses. Glucomannan is also present which restricts your cravings. That means you will not eat sweets and chocolates in the middle of the night!

How to use it

It comes in a capsule manner and each bottle contains 30 capsules. The general dose is to take one capsule each day.

You can take it any time of the day but try to maintain a particular time of your own. The product works better if consumed on an empty stomach. Therefore, you can take it in the morning.

Starting with a Trimtone capsule will not only make you feel fresh but also the ingredients will be fully absorbed by the body and will work at their best. Caffeine and tea will enhance your workout performance as well.

Though do not take the supplement if you already have some allergies or have difficulty sleeping patterns. Please consult a professional about the doses as overdosing can cause severe effects.

Risks and Side Effects

There are no such side effects of the pill and direct intake is safe. However, it can cause some issues if you already have any allergies.

Do not take any supplements if you are under certain medication prescribed by a professional. Also, the pills are specifically for adults.

Don't give the same to your children if they are obese. Women with pregnancy and breastfeeding are advised to not take any supplements.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Contains antioxidants

Easy to reach customer service

Free shipping

Cons

Contains gelatine and is not completely vegan-friendly.

Caffeine can cause difficulty in sleeping.

Where to buy it?

You can purchase it from the official website. There you will also get a discount on its price though for a limited time.

Free shipping is available for over 3 bottles. The company has a 100-day money-back order. Therefore, if you feel that the necessary results are not coming or it's too slow then the company will refund you back.

GenF20 Plus (Natural HGH Enhancer)

The next suggestion for you on the list is the Genf20 Plus. The main motto is to recreate hormonal balance and promote weight loss. It acts as a non-prescribed growth booster and is way better than the HGH injections in terms of side effects.

The supplement is quite effective and within a few masses, you will start losing weight and gaining energy.

The product will be more effective if you are also doing proper workouts daily. The ingredients that it has, directly impact the hormonal action of the body thus affecting fat metabolism as well.

The ingredients that it has mostly are naturally obtained are the basic molecules present in our body.

How does it work?

As stated on the official site, the main motto of the supplement is to target the Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

Therefore, the pills work on the pituitary gland and regulate the secretion of HGH and its release.

This will have an effective impact on the fat metabolism of the body.

Moreover, it will also promote thermogenesis. Retention of muscles and having a lean body will come along with it.

The supplement is effective enough to maintain the level of hormone in your body so well that the intake does not feel any dizziness or lethargy. Your body will have the same stamina as in the younger stages of your life.

The result varies with users. For some, the result can be prominent in just a few weeks and for others, it can even take months.

The best result can be prominent in three to six months. The supplement has no artificial components therefore, you can continue taking this as long as you want.

Ingredients

Here is the list of ingredients that is present in Genf20 Plus

· Anterior Pituitary Powder

· Colostrum

· Astragalus Root Extract

· GTF Chromium

· Deer Antler Velvet Extract

· GABA

· GTF Chromium

· L-Ornithine

· L-Tyrosine

· L-Arginine

· L-Glycine

· L-Glutamine

· L-Isoleucine

· L-Valine

· L-Lysine

· Phosphatidylcholine

These are all-natural ingredients that are present in GenF20 Plus. All these are effective stimulators of secreting HGH which further regulates fat metabolism and thermogenesis.

The phosphatidylcholine aids in liver repair. It also promotes lipolysis which means the breakdown of fats. It also helps in dissolving gallbladder stones.

Another ingredient in the supplement is GABA which releases stress, anxiety, and fear. It produces a sense of calm.

How to use it?

Like most dietary supplements, GenF20 is also made for oral intake.

Each bottle contains about 120 tablets. Each bottle is for one month and therefore, the maximum intake should not cross 4 times a day.

The dosage can be two tablets before lunch and dinner or one tablet before each meal.

The company has an oral spray as well. The supplement will work better if both of them are used together. Having an exercise routine with the supplement will gear up your weight loss process.

Risks and Side Effects

There is no certain risk related to the intake of GenF20 Plus tablets. The product is developed scientifically and only natural ingredients are used.

It stimulates the pituitary gland to stimulate the release of HGH which helps in muscular growth. Now, oversecretion of the hormone can lead to certain diseases and therefore needs to be consumed under any professional surveillance.

Pros

100% of natural ingredients

Works on HGH

Comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Easy customer service

Doorstep delivery

Cons

Present only on the official site.

Have higher prices

Where to buy it?

You can buy the product from the official website. It comes with the facility of doorstep deliveries and there is a 67 days money refund facility. So you will have 67 days to decide on Genf20 Plus.

PrimeShred (Fat Burners for Men)

PrimeShred is one of the fat burners that target men only studying the fact that men are worried about muscle loss. It is a hardcore fat burner. It will provide a slim and ripped body without much exercise.

It influences the hormones without having any negative impact on health. Some of the components help in mood upliftment and low stress along with cognitive benefits along with weight loss.

The appetite suppressants are mainly made up of natural products introducing the latest technology. The main objective of the product is: to enhance your fat-burning process, increase your energy level, and quicken the mental procedure.

The suppressants aim at your whole body and start a vigorous fat-burning process. It starts your metabolism and thermogenesis and promotes weight loss.

How it works

Primeshred targets to achieve the process in three stages. First, initiate the lipolysis process of your body which will result in the breakdown of fat.

Second, it stimulates thermogenesis and increases the resting metabolic rate.

Some of the components help in mood upliftment and low stress along with cognitive benefits along with weight loss.

The result varies with users. For some, the result can be prominent in just a few weeks and for others, it can even take months.

The best result can be prominent in three to six months. The supplement has no artificial components therefore, you can continue taking this as long as you want.

Ingredients

· Cayenne pepper

· Green tea extract

· Caffeine anhydrous

· L-theanine

· L-tyrosine

· Vitamin B complex

· Green coffee extract

· Bioperine (from black pepper)

· Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE)

· Rhodiola roots

PrimeShred contains all non-GMO products which help you to lose your body fat very easily.

The green tea extracts enhance metabolism whereas L-tyrosine pauses the depletion of neurotransmitters. L-theanine is the activator for the enzyme related to weight loss.

How to use it?

It comes in capsule form. Each of the bottles contains 90 tablets. You have to take 3 capsules a day, 30 minutes before a meal. Try to consume your last dose, around 6 hours before your bedtime. Otherwise, the caffeine present in the supplement will affect your sleep cycle.

Risk and Side Effects

Primeshred has no side effects, as declared by the company itself. It will have severe side effects only if misused or overdosed.

As stated earlier, if you are underaged or pregnant or have some other medications going on, please avoid taking such things. In the case of medications, consult with your professional for the same.

Also, the caffeine present can give you jittery feelings. Please be sure that you are not taking the pills around your bedtime otherwise it will disrupt your sleep cycle.

Pros

100% of natural ingredients

Burns fat quickly

Stimulates thermogenesis

Comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Easy customer service

Cons

One bottle lasts for only 10 days.

Some side effects are there

Where to buy it?

Primeshred is readily available online. You can buy them from the official websites. Here, you will get a discount as well. It comes with a 100 days money refund policy. So, if you don't like the product, you reach out to the company and they will refund your money with no questions asked.

FAQS

Q. What appetite suppressants work best?

A number of appetite suppressants are available in the market. 5 best appetite suppressants for you can be:

PhenQ (Overall Best 10/10)

LeanBean (Best for Women 9/10)

Trimtone (Best Appetite Suppressant 9/10)

GenF20 Plus (Best Natural HGH Booster 8/10)

PrimeShred (Fat Burner for Man 8/10)

Q. Is there an appetite suppressant that actually works?

PhenQ has been the overall best appetite suppressant. It is safe and effective for weight loss. Along with a dietary plan and some exercise, it prevents overheating and helps you to lose your extra kgs. The ingredients present restrict overheating and refrain you from shedding unwanted weight.

Q. What can I do to suppress my appetite and lose weight?

Trimtone is the best natural appetite suppressant which suppresses your appetite and your body takes the minimum amount of food necessary for normal functionality. As all the natural ingredients are present, it does not cause any harm to you.

Q. What's the best way to suppress appetite?

There can be several ways to suppress your appetite. Some of those are:

Intaking protein

Drinking plenty of water

Eat slowly and mindfully

Choosing heavy food

Along with that, you can always choose appetite suppressants according to your age, and metabolism.

Conclusion

Weight loss supplements and pills only support your journey of losing weight. Therefore, if any company is claiming to do so, you can tag them as fraud.

They do not treat any medical conditions like obesity. If you are expecting that your heavy weight is linked with some disease, please consult a professional before taking any supplements.

There are a number of supplements on the market. Choosing the right supplement among them for you is a difficult task.

Moreover, the various forms, types, and price ranges make it hard to pick one out of so many. You need to have a detailed understanding of your body's metabolism.

So, before choosing the one try to go through all the details of the product. Have an allergic test to know if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Try to select a product according to your age, lifestyle and metabolism, and any other criteria that are mentioned by the company.

Also, try to avoid any supplements if you are underaged or pregnant. You can also consult a professional for the same.

Also, there is nothing called a perfect body shape. Each individual has their body shape and structure. The only aim is to keep you healthy and fit. Please do not follow any beauty goals that trend on social media.

References:

