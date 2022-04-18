6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

How can I find weight loss pills that actually work?

Now that last year has come to an end, many people are looking forward to making positive changes in the new year and starting it off with a bang. Unsurprisingly, among the most common new year's resolutions that people have made this year is to pursue a fitter and more active lifestyle, and hence, explore the use of weight loss pills or ‘diet pills' to help them reach their goals.

However, even with some of the best weight loss supplements and best diet pills available easily in the online marketplace and in brick-and-mortar stores, it can be confusing to find the right one. What are the best diet pills for women? Are non-prescription weight loss pills effective? How can I find weight loss pills that actually work? Or, how can I tell genuine weight loss products from over-the-counter diet pills that may or may not work?

Research gives mixed reviews on weight loss supplements. In some cases, there isn't a lot of science to back up the claims, and some have health risks. One must talk with their doctor first before trying any weight loss supplement. The gold standard method to lose weight remains a combination of regular physical activity along with a calorie restricted diet.

The best weight loss supplements make it easier to forge a clear path towards achieving your fitness goals, especially when you know which weight loss pills or supplements to invest in. This comprehensive article focuses on the top 11 best weight loss pills currently available, what's in them, the different kinds of fast weight loss pills and natural weight loss pills available on the market, and more.

Let's get to it then!

Top 6 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements in 2022 (OTC)

Weight loss supplements and diet pills have long been a popular way among both men as well as women to shed weight and accomplish their fitness goals more effectively. However, even with top-rated women's weight loss pills, for example, or “guaranteed weight loss pills” according to certain reviews, people tend to find it confusing to invest in weight loss products or diet supplements that actually work and help them lose weight in a safe and healthy way.

We're going to put an end to all the confusion, with a fully unbiased and impartial review of the following 11 weight loss pills which we believe are the best weight loss supplements (according to their unique attributes) to invest in this year :

#1. PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Pills Overall => CLICK HERE

#2. Leanbean - Best Diet Pills for Women => CLICK HERE

#3. PrimeShred - Best over the counter Diet Pills for Cutting (especially for men) => CLICK HERE

#4. Instant Knockout CUT - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Athletes and ‘Active People' => CLICK HERE

#5. TrimTone - Metabolism Booster for Women => CLICK HERE

#6. PhenGold - Best Appetite Suppressant Supplement => CLICK HERE

#7. Keto Charge - Best Keto Pills

#8. Burn Lab Pro - Best Low Stimulant Diet Pills

#9. Zotrim - Best Herbal Weight Loss Supplements

#10. Clenbutrol - Best Weight Loss Pills For Extreme Cutting (bodybuilders)

#11. Phenq Complete Meal Shake - Best Meal Replacement

Detailed Review of the 6 Top Ranking Weight Loss and Diet Pills that Actually Work

#1. PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Pills Overall

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

PhenQ ‘guaranteed weight loss pills' at a glance:

Great for burning those last layers of stubborn belly fat, aka. visceral fat

Significantly boosts energy levels and overall mood

Effective for supressing appetite and sugar/carbohydrate cravings

Comes with a 60-day return policy

Considered best weight loss supplement overall

Full review

According to our personal experience, PhenQ are the best diet pills for overall weight loss, thanks to the manufacturer's multi-faceted approach to losing weight and burning fat – helping you target your weight loss goals a little faster than other products rated as the “best weight loss supplements”.

Its premium ingredients make it an excellent choice as a generic fat burner or diet supplement and it is highly effective at providing the desired results when combined with a good diet and exercise programme.

PhenQ helps users lose weight in five key ways:

Annihilates fat: Rated as one of the “best diet pills” to take in 2022, PhenQ boosts the body's thermogenic response, in turn, boosting metabolic rate helps the body burn fat faster in a more sustained way.

Rated as one of the “best diet pills” to take in 2022, PhenQ boosts the body's thermogenic response, in turn, boosting metabolic rate helps the body burn fat faster in a more sustained way. Blocks the production of fat: The unique ingredients in PhenQ (discussed below) have been clinically proven to help the body block fat production in future, especially when you follow the appropriate diet and exercise protocols.

The unique ingredients in PhenQ (discussed below) have been clinically proven to help the body block fat production in future, especially when you follow the appropriate diet and exercise protocols. Appetite suppression: PhenQ has been rated by multiple users and review sites as the “best weight loss supplement” also due to its ability to suppress cravings between meals, which people tend to commonly experience when on a weight loss diet and exercise programme.

PhenQ has been rated by multiple users and review sites as the “best weight loss supplement” also due to its ability to suppress cravings between meals, which people tend to commonly experience when on a weight loss diet and exercise programme. Mood elevation: Since losing weight requires restricting calories, it can lead to mood swings and irritability, but thanks to this diet supplement's subtle mood-elevating ingredients, you will feel good, at ease and confident throughout the day.

We started our review on the best weight loss supplements in 2022 with PhenQ for a mighty fine reason: the quality ingredients in these weight loss pills have been scientifically proven to help users see initial results within weeks (when a strict diet and exercise regimen is followed). In addition to accelerating the fat loss process, it also helps you build muscle mass in a natural way, a key proponent of keeping fat off your body. A recent survey revealed some interesting statistics on PhenQ as effective “weight loss pills that actually work”:

Users observed an average increase of nearly 4% in lean muscle mass

An average loss of 7.24% in body fat was reported

An average loss of 3.44% in body weight was reported

This was achieved when taking PhenQ for the recommended minimum two months.

What are the key ingredients in PhenQ?

a-Lacys Reset

Nopal cactus

Caffeine

Chromium picolinate (a natural mineral)

L-carnitine (a naturally-occurring amino acid)

Capsimax powder (a mix of piperine, capsicum, caffeine and niacin)

The weight loss pills' most potent ingredient is probably a-Lacys Reset, an innovative complex containing ALA (alpha-lipoic acid), magnesium and cysteine – vital for stimulating thermogenesis, which in turn, accelerates the body's metabolism and “heat generating” centres to target body fat in stubborn areas. The complex also helps you fight fatigue and helps to recover better from workouts.

The chromium picolinate helps to combat those inevitable food cravings while the caffeine improves focus and energy production, especially during workouts. We recommend taking the diet pills for at least two months to see the desired results.

#2. Leanbean - Best Diet Pills for Women

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Leanbean diet pills for women at a glance:

Better energy production and overall energy levels

Reduced hunger and food cravings

Increased mental acuity and focus

Faster metabolism and fat-burning effect

One of the best natural weight loss pills for women

Helps to burn more fat while reducing fatigue and cravings

Improves recovery from intense exercise

Higher dose of glucomannan than even the best over-the-counter weight loss pills

Clean and sustained energy boost without ingesting heavy doses of stimulants (like caffeine)

90-day money back guarantee

Full review

When we talk about women's weight loss pills, one of the best picks without question is Leanbean. As you may already know, men and women's metabolisms function a bit differently, and hence, women burn fat and gain lean muscle slightly differently than men. This is why these diet pills for women have specially formulated ingredients which help women see real results.

Leanbean happens to be especially popular among women when we talk about non-prescription weight loss pills, because it has no gluten and the weight loss pills (that actually work) are also 100% vegan. In the long term, you may be able to benefit from getting a discount too on large orders.

All in all, Leanbean is easily among the best supplements for weight loss (for women) who are looking to boost energy while on a restricted calorie/weight loss diet and have better focus as well as sustained energy levels throughout the day. In fact, apart from the beaming reviews it has received from female users around the world, many social media influencers and especially Instagram models swear by how effective it has been in helping them achieve a certain look.

Leanbean helps women meet their fat loss goals in three key ways:

Boosts breakdown of fat: A potent combination of choline, thermogenics and natural minerals boost the metabolism, kicking it into high gear and enabling your fat stores to break down more efficiently, both during exercise and after. The end result is better fat burning around the clock and improved muscle tone as well as definition.

A potent combination of choline, thermogenics and natural minerals boost the metabolism, kicking it into high gear and enabling your fat stores to break down more efficiently, both during exercise and after. The end result is better fat burning around the clock and improved muscle tone as well as definition. Reduce appetite and eliminate cravings: Leanbean has one of the highest levels of glucomannan, a fibre which makes the stomach swell up and slows down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and providing a better sense of satiety. This is a great way to suppress the appetite and deal with those annoying cravings between meals.

Leanbean has one of the highest levels of glucomannan, a fibre which makes the stomach swell up and slows down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and providing a better sense of satiety. This is a great way to suppress the appetite and deal with those annoying cravings between meals. Improve energy and focus: A common after-effect of restricting calories and going on weight loss diets is often a lack of energy and focus. Luckily, the fantastic mix of minerals and vitamins in these “best over the counter weight loss pills” for women will have you feeling focused, content and energetic throughout the day.

What are the key ingredients in Leanbean?

Glucomannan

Zinc

Choline

Green coffee bean extract

Acai berry extract

Turmeric

BioPerine

Potassium

Garcinia cambogia

Vitamin B6 and 12

Chromium picolinate

Leanbean's weight loss products contain a special formula to specifically help women target fat and boost metabolism, among other things. One of the key ingredients is glucomannan, a dietary fibre which helps to reduce food cravings for women who are on a weight loss diet. The formula also contains chromium picolinate, an essential ingredient for balancing blood glucose levels – optimal levels help to burn fat faster and keeps your body in a sustained fat-loss state. The choline further helps to boost the metabolism, which ensures that you benefit even more from your diet and exercise programme.

The presence of caffeine in small doses helps women to boost mental alertness and exercise endurance as well as overall physical performance – with just 10mg of caffeine per dose, it has one of the lowest amounts of caffeine found in women's weight loss pills, and compared to a cup of coffee, it is only a tenth of the actual amount of caffeine typically present in one cup! Leanbean also has green coffee bean extract, which is perfect for keeping you in an alert, focused and energised state.

For optimal results, we'd recommend taking Leanbean for at least four months.

#3. PrimeShred - Best over the counter Diet Pills for Cutting (especially for men)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

PrimeShred diet pills at a glance

Excellent for increasing thermogenesis

Supports sustained metabolism boost

Guaranteed weight loss pills, especially for men looking to get shredded and put on muscle

Preserve existing muscle while building muscle and losing fat

Clinically proven ingredients

Get rid of those last few pounds of stubborn fat around the waistline

Great for improving energy and focus

Smash through frustrating plateaus in terms of fat loss and muscle gain

Full review

PrimeShred is easily among the “best weight loss supplements” for men looking to get lean, or more specifically, get “cut up” but without the energy loss or lean muscle mass loss, which is typically associated with ‘hard dieting' and fat loss cycles.

If you're someone who's actively trying to reduce bodyfat percentage, while improving your muscle to fat ratio and improve your strength levels as well as lean muscle mass, you absolutely need PrimeShred in your arsenal!

The ingredients in PrimeShred's fat burning pills also help to preserve your existing muscle mass, as you continue to destroy fat and build more muscle. Here's how the formula works to help men annihilate fat and build muscle at the same time:

Stimulus of lipolysis: The process in your body where fat cells are broken down to be used for energy is known as lipolysis. The formula in PrimeShred has powerful scientifically-proven ingredients which directly stimulate lipolysis, which means you can get rid of those last few ‘pockets' around the lower back, sides and lower abdomen – the areas which tend to not respond so well to diet and exercise alone, especially during those crucial last stages of your fat loss cycle.

Natural weight loss pills for energy production: Most diet pills, including even some of the best over the counter weight loss pills or “guaranteed weight loss pills” rely too much on stimulants like caffeine to provide you energy. Unfortunately, they don't include anything to offset the downside of caffeine: once it wears off, you tend to feel shaky and jittery.

PrimeShred contains relatively low doses of green coffee and tea extract, as well as a powerful herb called Rhodiola rosea and a naturally-occurring amino acid, L-theanine. All of these work collectively to offset the effect of caffeine, not just enhancing its effect in a way but also smoothing it out, for sustained and steady energy, more mental clarity, and none of the shakiness or jitters afterwards.

Faster fat burning overall: Ingredients like L-tyrosine, vitamins B3, 6 and 12, as well as chlorogenic acid and cayenne acid help to boost your metabolism, promote better fat burning and keep your body in a sustained state of fat burning after exercise too.

PrimeShred is completely free of animal-derived ingredients – so, it's meat, egg and dairy-free as well as gluten-free, soy-free and GMO-free. It also contains no preservatives, colours or artificial sweeteners, making it one of the best natural weight loss pills currently available on the market.

What are the key ingredients in PrimeShred?

Green coffee

Green tea extract

Rhodiola Rosea root

B-vitamin complex

Caffeine anhydrous

L-tyrosine

L-theanine

DMAE

BioPerine

Cayenne pepper

PrimeShred has quickly climbed to the top as the best diet pills for men this year, particularly for getting shredded. The ingredients have been cleverly lab-engineered to help the body kickstart the lipolysis process – for instance, the caffeine, capsaicin, green tea, and L-tyrosine all unlock the body's production of epinephrine and norepinephrine – two key hormones that kickstart the lipolysis process.

Furthermore, the non-prescription weight loss pills for men also help to reduce triglyceride levels in the blood, meaning that your body will be better primed to shrink and eventually flush out fat cells from your system, giving you a harder, more toned and more muscular look.

The formulation also helps to significantly speed up the metabolism – the caffeine, green coffee and cayenne pepper in PrimeShred are all key to increasing thermogenesis, while the B-vitamins help you convert the calories you ingest into energy rather than fat. Most people have a hard time losing the last few pounds of fat or keeping it off because half the calories they consume convert into fat! With PrimeShred as your “go-to best supplement for weight loss”, you'll never have to worry about that.

At last, ingredients in this diet supplement like green tea catechins, for instance, can potentially aid the body in using more fat stores for energy, ultimately contributing a great deal to both your fat loss and muscle-building goals.

#4. Instant Knockout CUT - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Athletes and ‘Active People'

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Instant Knockout CUT : Best diet pills for athletes at a glance

Powerful fat loss diet supplement for athletes

Helps to almost “melt away” stubborn fat

Fine selection of natural and high-quality ingredients

Supercharges metabolism

Kicks up thermogenesis for faster fat loss

Reduces appetite and cravings

Helps to build harder, more toned muscles

Increases the body's maximum fat burning potential when combined with the right diet and exercise programme

Highly effective alternative to using a banned weight loss substance or drug

Weight loss ingredients are natural and high-quality

Easily one of the best weight loss pills for athletes and active men

Full review

Instant Knockout CUT has proven to be yet another “best over the counter weight loss pills” this year, primarily geared towards male athletes, bodybuilders, sportsmen and casual gym-goers alike. Interestingly, these weight loss pills (that actually work) were originally developed to help professional boxers, fighters and MMA practitioners get shredded and build some extra muscle before an upcoming event, hence the name “Instant Knockout”.

At its core, Instant Knockout CUT functions primarily as a thermogenic fat loss supplement, with the ingredients specially formulated to help ‘active men' burn fat and lose weight faster. Many athletes, sports professionals and everyday working men as well as women have already reported faster metabolism, more defined muscles, increased thermogenesis and reduced cravings after using these over the counter diet pills.

Instant Knockout CUT contains nine completely natural ingredients to help athletes (males in particular) target weight loss in a healthy and sustained way. One of these is a dietary fibre, glucomannan – often found in other leading weight loss products as well – and a key ingredient to help with appetite suppression, with the added benefit of making you feel fuller throughout the day.

If you're planning to take the natural weight loss pills for several months, like most athletes do for optimal results, then you might benefit from Instant Knockout's subscription deal where you might save a good 10%.

What are the key ingredients in Instant Knockout?

Black pepper extract

Green tea extract

Caffeine

L-theanine

Cayenne pepper

Vitamins B6, D3 and B12

Glucomannan

Instant Knockout CUT is produced solely in the US, with each bottle having 100% natural weight loss pills with vegan-friendly ingredients at the core. Its prowess as potent fat burning pills is irrefutable as is its potential to help men build more muscle and prepare themselves for athletic competition.

Whether you're a pro fighter, athlete, sportsman or casual gym-goer looking to gain an edge in your workouts and burn extra fat, Instant Knockout are “guaranteed weight loss pills” to help you knock off those stubborn layers of fat to reveal hard and toned muscle.

#5. TrimTone - Metabolism Booster for Women

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

TrimTone diet pills for women at a glance

Specifically formulated to help women burn off stubborn layers of fat

Helps to control sugary and carb cravings between meals

Helps women speed up metabolism and burn more calories at rest

All natural ingredients with no side effects

Helps to unlock the female body's potential to use stored fat for energy

Full refund within 100 days if not satisfied

Full review

TrimTone is an incredible women's weight loss pill which helps to curb hunger and cravings, and helps in naturally boosting the metabolism without the need for any prescription drugs. Women often experience a ‘metabolic crash' and serious food cravings more than men when on a weight loss diet and exercise programme, and this is where TrimTone proves to be an incredible diet supplement.

Dealing with a slow metabolism during a weight loss phase means that your road to achieving your target weight and fat to muscle ratio can be seriously hampered. If any of this sounds a bit technical then in plain terms, your metabolism is what converts the foods and drinks you consume into energy. The total number of calories your body uses up for energy is referred to as BMR – basal metabolic rate. So, the higher your BMR, the more calories you're going to burn, especially during intense physical activity.

Where TrimTone truly shines as ‘diet pills for women' is its ability to boost the metabolism, particularly in women. Each bottle contains natural weight loss pills which offers women an increase in their BMR, which in turn, increases the rate at which they burn fat (both during exercise and at rest), and reduces appetite along with those nagging sugar cravings.

Today, you'll hardly find any women's weight loss pills that work as an effective fat burner without including a lot of caffeine or heavy doses of other stimulants. TrimTone, on the other hand, are 100% natural weight loss pills, helping women to kick their metabolism into high gear, curbing those obnoxious cravings during a restricted calorie phase, and ultimately, keeping them on track during the weight loss cycle.

What are the key ingredients in TrimTone?

Glucomannan

Caffeine

Green coffee

Green tea

Grains of paradise (a metabolism-boosting herb)

There are far too many diet pills for women available on the market today as “over the counter diet pills” and “fast weight loss pills” – but almost none of them contain all-natural ingredients. The natural ingredients in TrimTone, however, work by stimulating the body's thermogenic potential, or thermogenesis, in other words – giving you the energy you need to not only workout efficiently on a low-carb, low-calorie diet but also giving you plenty of energy throughout the day without the need to consume extra calories.

One of the key ingredients in these best diet pills (for women) is glucomannan, a natural dietary fibre which is also included in many other leading “best weight loss supplements”. This fibre helps to control the appetite and curb feelings of hunger and food cravings by making you feel fuller and for a lot longer too. This is why it's essential to take your TrimTone dose with the very first meal each day so that you'll have sustained energy release with no cravings to deal with throughout the day.

TrimTone also contains a small amount of caffeine (from green coffee and green tea) to increase your metabolic rate and further help in stimulating thermogenesis, keeping your body in a fat-burning state around the clock. Did you know that caffeine taken in small amounts via diet pills can increase lipolysis? As you read in one of the earlier reviews in this article, lipolysis is the process of breaking down body fat. Caffeine certainly helps with that and as an added bonus, you also feel more energized and alert throughout the day, and not deal with any cravings, because you already have the energy and focus you need.

If you've just started your weight loss journey, then TrimTone are guaranteed weight loss pills – you should see results within weeks, provided your diet and exercise are on track.

#6. PhenGold - Best Appetite Suppressant Supplement

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

PhenGold fat burning pills at a glance

Incredible formula helps reduce appetite and control cravings

Supercharges metabolism to keep you in a calorie burning mood

Increases mental clarity and focus when on a low-calorie diet

All-natural vegan-friendly and GMO-free ingredients

One of the best weight loss pills on the market right now

Multi-action formula encourages the body to burn more fat

Helps you burn more calories even when you're asleep

Full review

PhenGold offers currently the best weight loss pills on the market in terms of the appetite suppressing and metabolism boosting benefits it has.

If we were to pick just one kind of weight loss pills based on these two benefits alone, we would go with PhenGold – that's how effective it is for kicking up your metabolism and helping you control food cravings, all without any reported side effects.

Since losing fat or even weight, for that matter, requires cutting down calories and increasing physical activity, it can often lead to a metabolic crash where your body no longer burns calories effectively for energy, because it's constantly craving food. Staying on a low-calorie diet also means that those food cravings are going to be very hard to resist at times and you just can't help but indulge a little.

However, with PhenGold in your arsenal of weight loss pills (that actually work), you will never find yourself running into such problems, which can otherwise seriously derail the hard work you've put in so far and even throw you off track in regards to your ongoing and future weight loss goals. Sometimes, all you need is a quality appetite suppressant and metabolic booster to accomplish your weight loss goals, and PhenGold fits the bill very nicely indeed.

What are the key ingredients in PhenGold?

L-theanine

Green tea

Green coffee

Vitamin B3, 6 and 12

Rhodiola rosea

Cayenne pepper

L-tyrosine

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE)

Caffeine anhydrous

BioPerine

PhenGold's high-quality, all-natural ingredients trigger fat-releasing hormones in the body, helping you eliminate unwanted bodyweight and particularly stubborn fat, when combined with the right weight loss diet and exercise programme.

However, where it truly stands out as the best over the counter weight loss pills is its ability to speed up the metabolism, helping you burn more fat not only throughout the day and while working out, but also when you're asleep. And, the appetite suppressants in the formula will not just curb your cravings between meals but also make you feel fuller for longer when you consume each meal.

The energy-boosting green coffee and green tea in the weight loss pills ensures that you get a steady stream of energy throughout the day, and none of the harsh ‘caffeine crashes' or jitters that you experience as a result of taking a high-caffeine diet supplement or too much coffee. The L-theanine and L-tyrosine work as natural mood boosters to keep you alert, focused and motivated all throughout the day.

PhenGold is easily among the best weight loss pills, especially when we talk about appetite suppression and metabolic boost, and you get a full money-back guarantee too.

How do I identify the Best Weight Loss Supplements?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

While the above product reviews on the best weight loss pills will certainly help you find the one which matches up with your individual goals, it's also important to know some common attributes which separates an average diet supplement from the best supplements for weight loss:

Look for all-natural ingredients

You will find that the best weight loss supplements will always have natural ingredients; therefore, you should always avoid weight loss pills which contain synthetic ingredients, such as:

Ephedra – A Speed-like drug which contains ephedrine, which is an amphetamine-like compound similar to adrenaline. It has been banned in athletic competition as a result.

A Speed-like drug which contains ephedrine, which is an amphetamine-like compound similar to adrenaline. It has been banned in athletic competition as a result. Sibutramine – An appetite suppressant which was used to treat obesity but discontinued in many countries since 2010 due to undesirable side effects. Also goes by other names such as Reductil, Sibutrex and Meridia.

An appetite suppressant which was used to treat obesity but discontinued in many countries since 2010 due to undesirable side effects. Also goes by other names such as Reductil, Sibutrex and Meridia. Hydroxycut – Not to be confused with the fat-burning supplement from MuscleTech, the actual medication can be potentially unsafe for anyone under 18 and warnings on current products with hydroxycut (robusta coffee extract) clearly state to seek medical conditions if any “unusual symptoms” occur.

Not to be confused with the fat-burning supplement from MuscleTech, the actual medication can be potentially unsafe for anyone under 18 and warnings on current products with hydroxycut (robusta coffee extract) clearly state to seek medical conditions if any “unusual symptoms” occur. Clenbuterol – Even though clenbuterol was originally developed as a sympathomimetic amine to treat breathing disorders, it has steroid-like effects, which has made it popular among professional bodybuilders for cutting fat. However, it comes with a range of side effects including anxiety, agitation, muscular cramps, insomnia and even cardiac arrest.

Even though clenbuterol was originally developed as a sympathomimetic amine to treat breathing disorders, it has steroid-like effects, which has made it popular among professional bodybuilders for cutting fat. However, it comes with a range of side effects including anxiety, agitation, muscular cramps, insomnia and even cardiac arrest. Fenfluramine and phentermine – Also referred to as “fen-phen”, the anti-obesity treatment has been shown to cause heart valve and severe pulmonary hypertension problems in some instances.

Money-back offer

If the weight loss product manufacturer is offering a full money-back guarantee (no questions asked), then it means they are willing to stand by their product, which likely contains natural ingredients and is effective at what it claims to do. All the products we've reviewed on this list come with a minimum 60-90 day money-back guarantee.

Clean and clear label

In short, watch out for the term proprietary blend – these are essentially “secret ingredients” or formulas, where the manufacturer does not wish to disclose the dosages of the ingredients. Resultantly, manufacturers with ‘proprietary blend' marked on the label may be able to get away with advertising a specific weight loss product as having “x” ingredient to yield powerful “y” results, but in reality, may only have that so-called ingredient in trace amounts, but may even include something not mentioned on the label at all.

So if you see the term proprietary blend, you can bet the manufacturer is hiding something. The best weight loss pills will always disclose their formulas and/or ingredients clearly with the appropriate dosage next to each ingredient.

Positive online reviews and customer testimonials

When buying fat burning pills, you should feel confident in knowing that you're purchasing the right product. This is why it's important to check review sites and customer testimonials both on the manufacturer's-site and other sites and forums as well, so that you know you're investing in a quality weight loss product.

With that said, you may come across a bad review or two every now and then, but that's nothing unusual as different people see different results, especially when they don't follow the manufacturer's specific instructions or fail to incorporate the right diet, lifestyle and exercise program.

Different types of Weight Loss Supplements and Diet Pills to consider

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Checking our “best weight loss supplements” product reviews is one way to find the right product for yourself. Knowing what they should offer or the ingredients they shouldn't have is another way. However, it's also important to understand the different categories of over the counter diet pills or diet supplements in order to better aid your decision:

Appetite suppressants

These types of weight loss pills mostly focus on helping you suppress your appetite and fight cravings, so that you can continue to maintain your low-calorie diet, have enough energy to workout and recover, and not feel too moody or agitated due to the caloric restriction.

Fat blockers

Such types of diet pills will inhibit your body's ability to store fat even though you will need a prescription and they mostly fall under the “drug” category and not “diet supplements” category. Bear in mind though that fat blockers are not designed to help you lose weight but rather, limit the total amount of fat your body absorbs so as to help you avoid obesity or too much weight gain. It's certainly not a green light to eat whatever you please and not gain weight at all.

Carb blockers

Carb blockers work uniquely than any of the fat burning pills we've listed in the article. So, what they do is they block the enzymes in your system which digest starch and carbohydrates. Even though this is one way to stop weight gain, and perhaps, encourage weight loss to some degree, carb blockers should only be used as a last resort because your body does need starches and carbohydrates to help you recover from exercise.

Thermogenic fat burners

Thermogenic fat burners raise the internal core temperature of your body, which means your metabolic rate will go up to help you burn more calories. Many of the over the counter diet pills and fast weight loss pills we've listed in this article act as thermogenic fat burners, although you'd want to be careful if you're suffering from any kidney problems, nursing or pregnant.

Thermogenic weight loss pills are definitely effective at helping you shed weight, but they are not a long-term solution – you do need to make (and maintain) certain diet, lifestyle and nutritional changes.

Final thoughts on the Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements in 2022 (Only Over the Counter)

While the above are all excellent choices when it comes to weight loss pills and diet pills, they are certainly not the “end all be all”. Why? Because even the best weight loss supplements can only help you so much – in the end, you need to have your entire lifestyle, fitness and nutritional protocols revolve around your health and fitness goals and not the other way around.

A great OTC diet or weight loss pill will certainly help you get there, but they are only a part of the overall success equation.

