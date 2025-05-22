Best & Worst Veggies You Can Add To Your Summer Diet As An Indian

Certain vegetables can be particularly good or bad for you during the summer season, especially in the Indian climate. The intense heat can affect digestion, hydration levels, and overall energy, so your diet should support cooling, hydrating, and easy-to-digest options. Vegetables with high water content and cooling properties help combat heat-related issues like dehydration, acidity, and heat strokes. On the other hand, some vegetables may produce excess heat, increase body temperature, or be harder to digest during this season, potentially leading to discomfort, bloating, or skin eruptions. Below we share a list of worst and best veggies you can consume during summer as an Indian.

Best veggies to eat during Indian summers

1. Cucumber

Cucumber is incredibly hydrating with over 95% water content. It cools the body, aids digestion, and flushes out toxins, making it perfect for salads, chaats, or detox drinks in summer.

2. Bottle gourd

Known for its cooling and hydrating properties, lauki is gentle on the stomach and supports liver health. It's commonly used in Indian households as a curry or juice to prevent heat strokes.

3. Ash gourd

Ash gourd is a powerhouse summer veggie in Ayurveda. It soothes acidity, reduces body heat, and boosts mental clarity. It can be consumed as juice or cooked lightly.

4. Spinach

Palak, when cooked lightly, is rich in iron and antioxidants that fight fatigue from summer heat. Avoid overcooking to retain its cooling properties and nutrients.

5. Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which helps protect skin from sun damage. Their tangy taste and high water content make them perfect for curries, chutneys, and salads.

6. Mint leaves

While technically a herb, pudina deserves a place here. It's incredibly cooling, aids digestion, and can be added to chutneys, raitas, and drinks like jaljeera or buttermilk.

7. Drumsticks

Drumsticks are rich in essential nutrients and support digestion and immunity. Though not very hydrating, they're great in sambhar or dal to add fibre and minerals.

Worst veggies to avoid or limit in Indian summers

1. Garlic

Garlic generates heat in the body. In excess, it may worsen acidity or cause skin breakouts in the summer. It's best consumed in moderation or replaced with cooling herbs.

2. Radish

Radish is typically a winter veggie. It can be too pungent and heat-inducing for some during summer, potentially upsetting the stomach or causing skin eruptions.

3. Beetroot

Though nutritious, beetroot increases body heat and can be too heavy in hot weather. It's best eaten in small amounts and not as a main summer veggie.

4. Brinjal

Brinjal is considered heaty and is avoided during peak summer by many Indian households. It may trigger skin allergies or worsen acidity in sensitive individuals.

5. Mustard greens

These are meant for winter due to their heat-generating nature. In summer, they can cause indigestion or raise internal body temperature.

6. Turnip

Another winter vegetable, turnip is starchy and warming. It can feel heavy and sluggish on digestion in summer's heat.

7. Green chillies

While used in moderation to spice up food, excessive green chillies can lead to sweating, acidity, and internal heat especially problematic when you're already exposed to a hot climate.

Choosing the right vegetables based on their seasonal benefits helps maintain energy, hydration, and gut health, which is especially important in the Indian summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.