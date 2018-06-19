Best Ways To Reduce Pain Caused By Knee Osteoarthritis

Weight loss can reduce knee osteoarthritis pain by 50%

Highlights Weight loss can reduce knee osteoarthritis pain by 50% Age is the most common cause of knee osteoarthritis Exercising can be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis patients

20% weight loss in knee osteoarthritis patients can help achieve better clinical outcomes

Photo Credit: iStock 20% weight loss in knee osteoarthritis patients can help achieve better clinical outcomes

Also read: Also read: Osteoarthritis: 7 Best Foods

What is knee osteoarthritis?

Here's the ultimate hack for reducing pain for people with knee osteoarthritis . Obese and overweight people can reduce pain caused by knee osteoarthritis by losing weight. Weight loss can reduce knee osteoarthritis pain by 50% and improve function and mobility by 10% or more over a period of 18 months. People who lose more weight can experience even more improvement in quality of life in terms of physical health. These results, which appeared in journal Arthritis Care & Research have been concluded from a secondary analysis of diet-only and diet plus exercise groups in the Intensive Diet and Exercise for Arthritis (IDEA) randomised controlled trial. Researchers found that the greater the weight loss, the better the participants responded to pain, function, walking distance of 6 minutes and knee join compression. They even experienced a better quality of life in terms of mental health. Obesity is a major heath concern among people suffering from knee osteoarthritis. There is currently no treatment which can show progression or prevent knee osteoarthritis. 20% weight loss in knee osteoarthritis patients can help achieve better clinical outcomes, without any surgical of medical intervention. Also read: 5 Reasons Why Your Knee Makes The Clicking Sound And How To Fix It

Osteoarthritis is commonly termed as wear-and-tear arthritis, a condition in which the cartilage or natural cushioning between joints wears away. This results in joints rubbing more closely against one another since there are fewer shock-absorbing benefits of cartilage. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common kinds of osteoarthritis.

Causes of osteoarthritis

Age is the most common cause of knee osteoarthritis. People above the age of 45 are at highest risk of knee osteoarthritis. With age, the ability of cartilage to heal becomes lesser. Other illness like rheumatoid arthritis or metabolic disorders can increase risks of knee osteoarthritis. Knee osteoarthritis can also be inherited. Certain genetic mutations can make a person more prone to develop osteoarthritis of the knee. Repetitive stress injuries can be an occupational health hazards. People who are involved in jobs which include lifting heavy weights or squatting are more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis because of constant pressure on the joint. Excess weight puts more pressure on all joints, especially the knees. This is the reason why obese and overweight individuals are at highest risk of knee osteoarthritis. Athletics involved in tennis, soccer and long-distance running are at higher risk for developing osteoarthritis. Athletes should thus be careful and take precautions in order to avoid injuries. Also, regular exercise of moderate level is important since it helps in strengthening of joints and can decrease risk of knee osteoarthritis. Knee osteoarthritis is more common in women than men. Women above the age of 55 are more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis.

Symptoms of knee osteoarthritis

Common symptoms of knee osteoarthritis include pain which increases when you are active and reduced when you are resting, swelling in joints, feeling of warmth in a joint, stiffness in the knee in the morning, decreased mobility of knee and creaking or cracking sounds when knee moves.



Treatment of knee osteoarthritis

Exercising regularly, weight loss, pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs, acupuncture and surgery are a few ways in which knee osteoarthritis can be treated.

Exercising can be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis patients

Exercising can be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis patients

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



