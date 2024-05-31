Best Gut Health-Boosting Summer Foods

Cucumbers are hydrating, contain fibre, and can benefit gut health

Consuming gut health-boosting foods in the summer is particularly beneficial due to the seasonal abundance of fresh produce that is rich in fibre, hydration, and probiotics. These foods support the gut by enhancing the growth of beneficial bacteria, improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall well-being. Additionally, the summer heat can sometimes affect digestion and hydration levels, making it even more important to focus on foods that keep the digestive system functioning smoothly and maintain optimal hydration. Read on as we share a list of gut health-boosting foods for summer.

Here's a list of gut health-boosting summer foods:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help balance the gut microbiome. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt. Add fresh fruits or a drizzle of honey for sweetness. Consuming it regularly, such as for breakfast or as a snack, can be very effective.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that contains a diverse range of probiotics and yeast, beneficial for enhancing gut flora diversity. Drink it on its own or blend it with fruits for a smoothie. Aim for daily consumption for best results.

3. Kimchi

Kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish, typically made from cabbage and radishes, loaded with probiotics, vitamins, and fibre. Eat it as a side dish or add it to salads and sandwiches. A small serving daily can contribute significantly to gut health.

4. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is fermented cabbage rich in probiotics, enzymes, and fibre, which can aid digestion and nutrient absorption. Use it as a condiment or side dish. Ensure it is raw and unpasteurised to retain the probiotics.

5. Berries

Berries like blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are high in fibre and antioxidants, which support gut health and reduce inflammation. Eat them fresh, add to yogurt or smoothies, or mix them into salads. Aim for a daily serving.

6. Leafy greens

Greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in fibre and contain compounds that feed beneficial gut bacteria. Include them in salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes. Aim to have a serving of leafy greens daily.

7. Garlic

Garlic acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. It also has antibacterial properties that can help balance the gut microbiome. Use fresh garlic in cooking. Adding it to salads, dressings, and various dishes can enhance both flavour and gut health.

8. Ginger

Ginger can aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Use fresh ginger in teas, smoothies, or as a spice in cooking. Drinking ginger tea daily can be particularly soothing.

9. Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating and contains fibre, which can help keep the digestive system functioning smoothly. Eat fresh watermelon slices, add to fruit salads, or blend into smoothies. Enjoy it regularly during summer.

10. Cucumber

Cucumbers are hydrating, contain fibre, and have anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit gut health. Add to salads, use as a snack with hummus, or infuse water with cucumber slices. Regular consumption can be very refreshing and beneficial.

Incorporating these foods into your daily diet during the summer can significantly boost your gut health, improve digestion, and contribute to overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.