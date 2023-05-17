Best Foods For Fat Loss, Proven By Science

Incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your diet can help promote fat loss

Certain foods can help lose fat due to their ability to increase metabolism, minimise cravings, and regulate blood sugar levels in the body. These foods are nutrient-dense and contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein that the body needs to function optimally. To help us better incorporate healthy foods to our diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods to that proven to fasten fat loss.

She writes, "Most of us are always on the lookout for ways to lose weight, while weight loss is not a magic bullet for health, it can only happen when you burn more calories than you ingest, leading your body to preferentially break down lipid stores for energy. Hence, it is also useful to know which foods to eat more of which actively burn fat and calories."

6 Foods that can help you lose fat, according to the expert:

1. Moong dal

Moong Dal high on protein and fibre, eating moong leads to an increase in the satiety hormone called cholecystokinin, which helps you stay full for longer. The thermic effect of protein in dal makes it a superfood for reducing belly fat.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk being a low-calorie beverage, may aid in weight loss. Additionally, it aids in promoting satiety and reducing appetite.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which may further support weight management

4. Ragi

Ragi is a rich source of methionine an essential amino acid plays a vital role in elimination of excess fat

5. Amaranth

Amaranth is high in protein and fire, both of which may help reduce appetite and increase weight loss.

6. Cauliflower

Cauliflower, like other vegetables, is high in fibre and contains a decent amount of protein. A combination of protein, fibre, and low-calorie content makes cauliflower the perfect foods to include in your meals if you want to lose weight.

Look at her post:

Incorporating nutrient-dense foods like nuts, whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables, and healthy fats into your diet can help promote weight loss and a healthier lifestyle. However, it's essential to ensure that you're also consuming an appropriate number of calories each day, exercising, and staying hydrated to support your weight-loss efforts effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.