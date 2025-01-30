Top 3 Exercises For A Healthy Heart

The rise in cardiovascular diseases globally highlights the urgent need for initiatives that promote heart-healthy lifestyles. Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to improve heart health. Physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, regulates blood pressure and lowers cholesterol. Regular exercise also helps maintain a healthy weight which ensures healthy functioning of the heart. Moreover, exercise is known to reduce stress which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

3 kinds of exercises that boost heart health

1. Aerobic exercises

Aerobic, cardio or cardiovascular exercises help keep your heart, lungs and circulatory system healthy. Aerobic exercises strengthen your heart muscles and allow it to pump blood efficiently. This improves blood flow to different parts of the body. These exercises get your blood pumping and involve large muscle groups.

Brisk walking, running or jogging, swimming, cycling and jumping ropes are some of the best cardio exercises for your heart.

2. Strength training

According to the American Heart Association, regular strength training exercises decrease blood pressure. Strength training also helps improve blood circulation, reduces bad cholesterol, improves insulin sensitivity and supports better heart rate.

Strength training can also help boost metabolism, reduce the risk of injuries, regulate blood sugar levels, make your bones stronger and promote better quality of life.

3. Stretching and flexibility exercises

Stretching exercises do not directly affect your heart's health. They reduce the risk of injury during physical activities. A reduced risk of injury encourages more consistent exercise, which is beneficial for heart health. Stretching exercises benefit your musculoskeletal health and make exercise safer and easier.

To promote heart health, one should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, combined with strength training. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise regimen, especially if there are pre-existing health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.