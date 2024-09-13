Beat Pre-Cycle Nausea And Morning Sickness With This Nutritionist Approved Food Swaps

Consuming small snacks between meals is encouraged during per-cycle nausea

Pre-cycle nausea and morning sickness can start anywhere from a few days to a week before menstruation in women. Fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone levels can affect digestion, leading to nausea and morning sickness. If the symptoms are not severe, you can often manage them with simple food swaps. Want to know how? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a post on her Instagram handle explaining how to alleviate these symptoms. She provides a series of slides, detailing how these food swaps can make a difference. Her caption reads, “Struggling with that all-too-familiar pre-cycle nausea or morning sickness? Don't worry—these 5 food swaps might just save your day.”

Now, take a look at the five food swaps to prevent pre-cycle nausea and morning sickness:

1. Nmami Agarwal says, “Swap your usual coffee or tea with a cup of herbal comfort. Think soothing ginger, calming lavender, or refreshing peppermint tea.” Further explaining the benefits, Nmami adds, "Not only do they calm nausea, but they're way easier on your stomach than your usual caffeine fix.”

2. The nutritionist then suggests keeping gut-friendly fruits in the diet instead of tough-skinned whole fruits like peeled apples or trusty bananas. She mentions that the gut-friendly ones are gentle, satisfying and much less likely to stir up trouble.

3. She also recommends lightening up on protein. In her words, “Meat, pulses, or paneer can feel too heavy when nausea hits. So, try egg whites instead. They're light, packed with protein and won't leave you feeling weighed down.”

4. Nmami Agarwal says it is essential to choose the right bread, as whole grain may be your everyday go-to. But when nausea strikes, switch to high-starch, dry bread because it works like a charm in absorbing gastric acid. Hence, it gives your stomach some relief.

5. Finally, talking about how to snack smarter, the nutritionist recommends, “Instead of waiting for big meals, try smaller, frequent bites throughout the day. It'll keep acid buildup at bay and help you dodge that queasy feeling altogether.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.