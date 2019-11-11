Attention Diabetics! These Superfoods Are A Must For You To Control Your Blood Sugars Easily And Effectively

World Diabetes Day 2019: Diabetics must make necessary changes in diet to control blood sugars

World diabetes day is observed on every 14 November. This day promotes the importance of taking necessary steps to control diabetes as a critical health issue. Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2019 is Family and Diabetes. This theme strives to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family. It promotes the role of the family in management, prevention, care and creating awareness about diabetes. Diabetes is affecting a huge population today. There is an urgent need to take necessary prevention steps to control diabetes and complications related to it. Your diet can have a huge impact on your blood sugar levels. There are some foods which can help you control blood sugar level naturally. Here are some superfoods which every diabetes patient can add to their diet.

World Diabetes Day 2019: Foods to control blood sugar levels

1. Walnuts

Walnuts are good for heart as well as diabetes. The presence of magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and fibre make walnuts beneficial for a diabetes patient. It will also reduce the risk of heart diseases of diabetics. You can consume nuts as an evening snack in limited quantity.

Diabetes: Walnuts are a healthy nut for diabetes patient

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an Indian spice that is loaded with multiple health benefits. Cinnamon is good for PCOD, weight loss, diabetes, heart diseases and many more. Cinnamon works by controlling the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream after having a meal.

3. Citrus foods

Citrus foods are good for diabetics as they have low glycaemic index. If you are a diabetic you can add citrus foods to your diet like oranges, kiwi or grapefruit. But do not consume fruit juice as juices are deprived of fibre.

Diabetes diet: Diabetics can consume citrus fruits in restricted quatity

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is the golden spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. Turmeric is beneficial for diabetics as well. A study published in 2013 also suggested that curcumin present in turmeric can reduce the level of glucose in blood. You can take recommendations from your doctor and add turmeric to your diabetes diet.

5. Almonds

Almonds are another nut that can be a part of a diabetes diet. According to experts, you can consume 6-8 raw almonds in a day. Almonds are rich in magnesium which can control blood sugar levels and promote heart health.

6. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar also provides a variety of health benefits. It can be consumed as a bedtime drink to control blood sugar levels. Taking one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in hot water before bedtime is god for a diabetes patient.

7. Eggs

Eggs might be the first thing that may pop up when you hear the word breakfast. An egg is a healthy breakfast option for a diabetes patient. You can prepare it in many ways bit do not consume it daily. It is also a good source of protein.

Diabetes: Eggs can be an ideal breakfast option for diabetics

Photo Credit: iStock

Simple changes in diet and lifestyle along with medication can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. A diabetic should monitor blood sugars regularly. It will help in taking necessary precautions on time and avoid the complication of diabetes.

