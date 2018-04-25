Asthma And Hay Fever May Increase Your Risk Of Mental Disorders; Everything You Need To Know About Hay Fevers

Highlights
- Hay fevers are an exaggerated allergic reaction to pollens
- Hay fever is of two types namely seasonal and perennial
- Asthma patients are likely to experience wheezing and breathlessness
What is a hay fever?
A hay fever or an allergic rhinitis is an exaggerated reaction of the immune system to pollens and other allergens. The time of the year has a role to play in it as it defines what kind of allergen or substance the person is reacting to.
What are the causes of hay fever?
Hay fever is happens as a result of exposure to allergens. These allergens could be indoors, outdoors, seasonal or all year around.
Common allergens include:
- Pollen
- Fungi
- Dust
- Smoke
- Perfume
- Pet fur
When your body comes in contact with these allergens, it triggers the immune system to produce antibodies to defend your body. This widens the blood vessels and as a result, the body shows hay fever symptoms.
What are the types of hay fever?
Hay fever is of two types namely seasonal and perennial. Seasonal is when some plants pollinate and perennial happens throughout the year.
Seasonal hay fever
If it is more common during spring, summer and during early fall, you are prone to seasonal hay fever. If you are suffering from hay fever during spring, you could be allergic to tree pollens. And if it happens during summer, you could be allergic to grass and weed pollens.
Perennial hay fever
People suffering from perennial hay fever are likely to respond to indoor allergens. This could be due to dust, mites, animal hair, animal skin flakes, feathers which are mostly found on pillows, bed sheets, carpets and drapes.
What are the symptoms of hay fever?
Symptoms of hay fever would depend on what kind of substance the patient is allergic to. Common symptoms include:
- Watery eyes
- Blocked nose
- Sneezing
- Itchy nose
- Running nose
Severe symptoms include:
- Facial pain
- Blocked sinuses
- Headaches
- Sweats
- Loss of taste and smell
- Itching, spreading from throat to ears
- Irritability
- Fatigue
- Insomnia
Asthma patients are likely to experience wheezing and breathlessness. Hay fever symptoms are not usually very severe. But in some cases they are likely to interfere with the normal functioning of the patient. As a result, the patient may require treatment for the condition. Treatments can reduce the severity of symptoms but it may not eliminate them completely.
