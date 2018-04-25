Asthma And Hay Fever May Increase Your Risk Of Mental Disorders; Everything You Need To Know About Hay Fevers

Highlights Hay fevers are an exaggerated allergic reaction to pollens Hay fever is of two types namely seasonal and perennial Asthma patients are likely to experience wheezing and breathlessness

Hay fevers: They are an exaggerated allergic reaction to pollens

Photo Credit: iStock Hay fevers: They are an exaggerated allergic reaction to pollens

Also read: Also read: Foods To Eat And Avoid If You Have Asthma

What is a hay fever?

Hay fevers are an exaggerated allergic reaction to pollens, characterized by sneezing, sinus pressure, running nose and congestion. Its symptoms are quite similar to those of a common cold. But beware! Recent studies warn that hay fevers and asthma are likely to increase your risk of mental disorders. Researchers looked at 46600 people with allergies and 139900 people who did not have any allergies. This new research showed that 11% people with allergies developed mental disorders like anxiety and depression over a period of 15 years. And surprisingly, people with hay fevers or asthma were the worst. In another study, children with allergies were reviewed. It was concluded that kids with some form of allergies were more prone to emotional and behavioral problems as compared to those who were not allergic. The reason for this was not known, however, experts also believe that allergies are strongly linked to psychiatric disorders as well.Also read: Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold

A hay fever or an allergic rhinitis is an exaggerated reaction of the immune system to pollens and other allergens. The time of the year has a role to play in it as it defines what kind of allergen or substance the person is reacting to.

What are the causes of hay fever?

Hay fever is happens as a result of exposure to allergens. These allergens could be indoors, outdoors, seasonal or all year around.

Common allergens include:

Pollen

Fungi

Dust

Smoke

Perfume

Pet fur

When your body comes in contact with these allergens, it triggers the immune system to produce antibodies to defend your body. This widens the blood vessels and as a result, the body shows hay fever symptoms.

What are the types of hay fever?

Hay fever is of two types namely seasonal and perennial. Seasonal is when some plants pollinate and perennial happens throughout the year.

Seasonal hay fever

If it is more common during spring, summer and during early fall, you are prone to seasonal hay fever. If you are suffering from hay fever during spring, you could be allergic to tree pollens. And if it happens during summer, you could be allergic to grass and weed pollens.



Perennial hay fever

People suffering from perennial hay fever are likely to respond to indoor allergens. This could be due to dust, mites, animal hair, animal skin flakes, feathers which are mostly found on pillows, bed sheets, carpets and drapes.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Symptoms of hay fever would depend on what kind of substance the patient is allergic to. Common symptoms include:

Watery eyes

Blocked nose

Sneezing

Itchy nose

Running nose

Severe symptoms include:



Also read: What Is The Difference Between A Cold And The Flu?

Facial pain

Blocked sinuses

Headaches

Sweats

Loss of taste and smell

Itching, spreading from throat to ears

Irritability

Fatigue

Insomnia

Asthma patients are likely to experience wheezing and breathlessness. Hay fever symptoms are not usually very severe. But in some cases they are likely to interfere with the normal functioning of the patient. As a result, the patient may require treatment for the condition. Treatments can reduce the severity of symptoms but it may not eliminate them completely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



