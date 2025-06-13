As Cases Of Fibroids Continue To Rise In Young Indian Women; Here Are Some Things To Consider

There has been a noticeable rise in cases of fibroids among young Indian women in recent years. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus and are being diagnosed earlier, often in women in their 20s and 30s. This increase is likely due to a combination of lifestyle changes, such as poor dietary habits, rising stress levels, sedentary routines, and hormonal imbalances triggered by factors like early menarche, obesity, and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals. While better diagnostics have led to early detection, the actual rise in incidence can't be ignored. To manage and lower the risk, a focus on hormonal balance, healthy body weight, and stress management is essential. Below we share tips to help reduce your risk.

10 Things to consider to reduce risk of fibroids as a young Indian woman

1. Maintain a healthy body weight

Being overweight or obese increases oestrogen levels in the body, which can fuel fibroid growth. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced eating and regular physical activity can help reduce the risk. Indian diets rich in fried foods and sweets need mindful moderation.

2. Limit red meat and processed foods

Studies suggest a link between high red meat consumption and fibroid risk. Many young women are increasing their intake of fast foods and processed meats. Shifting to more plant-based meals with pulses, legumes, and lean proteins like fish or paneer can be protective.

3. Increase intake of fruits and green vegetables

Fruits and greens are rich in antioxidants, fibre, and flavonoids that may help regulate hormone levels and reduce inflammation. Traditional Indian greens like spinach (palak), amaranth (chaulai), and methi can be powerful additions to the diet.

4. Choose whole grains over refined carbs

Refined carbs (like maida-based foods, white rice) can lead to insulin resistance, which may disturb hormonal balance. Opt for complex carbs like brown rice, jowar, bajra, and whole wheat instead, which stabilise blood sugar and support hormone health.

5. Be cautious with cosmetic and plastic use

Some personal care products and plastics release endocrine disruptors chemicals that mimic oestrogen. Using natural skincare products, avoiding microwaving food in plastic, and switching to glass or steel containers can reduce unnecessary exposure.

6. Manage stress levels mindfully

Chronic stress can disturb hormonal balance by elevating cortisol and impacting reproductive hormones. Practices like yoga, meditation, journaling, or even regular nature walks can help buffer stress naturally and are culturally aligned with Indian lifestyles.

7. Track menstrual health and seek early help

Heavy bleeding, irregular periods, or pelvic pain should not be ignored. Many young women tend to normalise these symptoms. Regular gynaecological check-ups and early scans can detect fibroids before they become problematic.

8. Avoid excessive use of hormonal pills

While hormonal contraceptives and pills are sometimes necessary, overuse or misuse without medical supervision can alter oestrogen-progesterone balance. Use them wisely and under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

9. Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps regulate weight, reduce inflammation, and balance hormones. Even 30 minutes of daily activity like brisk walking, dancing, or yoga can make a meaningful difference in fibroid prevention.

10. Stay informed about family history

A family history of fibroids can increase your personal risk. If fibroids run in the family, early lifestyle adjustments and proactive screenings become even more important. Awareness can empower early action and better management.

Preventive care, regular screenings, and an informed lifestyle can help reduce the risk significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.