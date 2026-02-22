Are Young Indians Misinformed About Contraception? Doctor Warns About The Growing Impact Of Social Media Myths

Today, with information on social media being easily available, the risks of misleading and incorrect content being consumed is very high, particularly among impressionable youth. When it comes to adolescents and young adults searching for information on an issue like contraception, it leads to the risk of unsafe practices and health risks.

India has the largest adolescent population in the world with 253 million in the age group of 10-19 years. With limited sexual and reproductive health understanding, it is challenging for adolescent and young women to fully grasp aspects like pregnancy risks, contraceptive options, or disease prevention. While NFHS data confirms widespread general awareness of contraception, practical use remains uncommon, particularly among those in rural areas, with lower education, or from less affluent backgrounds. Studies show just 66.7% use of Contraceptives among married women aged 15-49 years, and prevalence of modern methods at just 56.5%.

Reliance on inadequate awareness and peer advice contributes to rising unprotected encounters. Common errors include assumptions that withdrawal works reliably, first experiences carry no consequences, or simple washing suffices afterwards, all leading to unplanned pregnancies and infections.

Social Media Dynamics

Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Quora and Facebook act as go-to sources for many young people. While some official handles do help in increasing understanding of health basics, other pages and handles often widen information gaps.

The downside of social media platforms include viral stories exaggerating issues such as weight changes from pills or long-term harm from devices. Short videos from influencers encourage abandoning proven methods, fostering fear and hesitation across similar global trends.

Typical Misconceptions

Several falsehoods circulating on social media undermine safe choices. One frequent claim suggests contraceptive pills lead to lasting weight gain or inability to conceive later. This is untrue and fertility returns quickly after stopping, especially given the milder formulations used today.

IUD (intra-uterine devices) like the Copper T IUD is a reliable, long-lasting, and hormone-free form of birth control. Inserted in the uterus, the device releases copper ions that act as a spermicide, preventing sperm from reaching the egg and also preventing implantation of pregnancy. Misconception include fear of infection or suitability only for those with children and weight gain. However, this is untrue and IUDs are reliable and safe for broader use when placed by trained professionals.

When it comes to condoms, the misconception is that condoms lessen enjoyment. This is untrue and condoms provide reliable protection against both pregnancy and infections when applied and used in the right way.

Emergency options like the morning-after pill are misrepresented as everyday solutions or effective indefinitely. However, the fact is that they must be used soon after a sexual encounter and regular use is not advisable.

Health Consequences

False information can result in early and unplanned pregnancies. This raises dangers like complications in motherhood, smaller babies, and anaemia preeclampsia, low birth weight infants prone to lifelong health challenges, and interrupted education that traps young people in hardship. Emotional strains such as anxiety, depression, and social isolation compound the challenges for young mothers facing stigma without support.

Infections spread as myths downplay barriers like condoms. Online stigma delays visit to clinics, leaving young people more exposed. Myths discouraging condom use contribute to rising infections like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, hepatitis and HIV, leading to potential infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, and increased vulnerability to other illnesses when protection is skipped.

Root Causes

Economic segregation and remoteness of rural location play an integral role. Rural youth often faces challenges in the form of availability and accessibility of a non-judgemental platform which provide them answers to their safe sexual practice needs. Cultural barriers around sex, both marital and pre-marital hampers open talks at home or school, nudging reliance on questionable digital content.

Apps for meeting people and casual influences can lead to risky steps amid confusions, as social media feeds prioritise dramatic over factual material.

Simple Fixes

Clear strategies tackle these issues step by step for easy uptake.

Consult reliable sources like the World Health Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, or health resource centres, search phrases such as "official contraception facts India". Favour proven details over individual tales.

Track verified pages like those from the Ministry, national health bodies, or WHO India for short videos busting myths. Try health apps from youth programmes for custom tips.

Schools can add brief weekly sessions on health topics with fun quizzes to clear confusions. Basic charts can compare myths and truths.

Young people armed with ways to spot real facts from fakes can make smarter calls on contraception. Pairing solid education with clinics close at hand cuts through the noise of bad info. Smart outreach makes sure no one gets left behind.

(By Dr. Vaishali Joshi, Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai)

