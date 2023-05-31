Are You Working Out Too Much? 9 Signs To Look Out For

Overexercising can lead to chronic stress, which can make someone feel irritable

Exercise is crucial for maintaining good health. It helps to improve cardiovascular health, boost mood, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases and more. However, like all things in life, too much of something can sometimes prove to be a bad thing. Excessive exercise can lead to a condition known as overtraining syndrome.

Overtraining syndrome occurs when a person engages in intense exercise and does not give their body adequate recovery time. This results in physical as well as mental issues. Excessive exercise puts a lot of strain on the body, which can lead to inflammation. This inflammation can affect the hormonal balance of the body.

This hormonal imbalance can lead to a decrease in muscle mass and an increase in body fat. While working out is essential for good health, it's crucial to strike a balance between intensity, duration and frequency.

It is essential to give the body adequate recovery time, and avoid extreme levels of physical activity. One might be exercising excessively without realising it. In this article, we discuss some signs that might indicate excessive working out.

9 Signs you're working out too much:

1. Chronic fatigue

One of the biggest signs that someone is working out too much is chronic fatigue. When someone exercises excessively, their body doesn't have enough time to recover between workouts, leading to chronic fatigue.

2. Difficulty sleeping

Working out too much can cause insomnia, as the body is in overdrive and has difficulty relaxing. Over-exercising can lead to a racing heart and increased adrenaline, making it difficult for someone to calm down and fall asleep.

3. Frequent injuries

Excessive exercise causes repetitive strain injuries, which can lead to chronic inflammation. If someone is suffering from frequent muscle and joint injuries, it's time to revisit their fitness routine.

4. Decreased appetite

When someone works out too much, their metabolism speeds up, and their appetite may decrease. Cravings may also happen, which may lead to binge eating that triggers unusual eating patterns.

5. Irritability

Overexercising can lead to chronic stress, which can make someone feel irritable, anxious, or agitated. They may also feel moody and emotional, leading to long-term physical illnesses such as depression that are accompanied by other problems.

6. Loss of menstrual cycle

In women, overexercising can lead to a loss of menstrual cycles because the body is in overdrive and can't maintain its menstrual cycle. This can contribute to osteoporosis, bone density loss, and fertility problems.

7. Decreased immunity

Overtraining can weaken the immune system, making someone more vulnerable to illnesses, such as the common cold or flu. They may also take longer to recover from sickness.

8. Obsessive behaviour

Someone who is overdoing it at the gym may be obsessed with fitness or body image. They may feel that no amount of exercise is ever enough, which could lead to a dangerous and obsessive mindset that can contribute to unhealthy eating habits.

9. Lack of progress

When someone is overdoing it at the gym, they may hit a plateau, and improvements may stop. This is because the body is in overdrive and may not recover enough between workouts. As a result, muscle growth slows, and performance plateaus.

In conclusion, it is essential to strike a balance between physical activity, nutrition, and rest. Overtraining is a real issue that can harm not only physical but also mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.