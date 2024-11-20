Are You Deficient In Vitamin D? Nutritionist Breaks Down What You Need To Know

Anjali Mukerjee advises incorporating a mix of strategies such as sun exposure, diet and supplements

Did you know that a simple blood test could reveal if your body is running low on one of its most vital nutrients — Vitamin D? Often referred to as the “sunshine” vitamin because its best and most natural source is sunlight, this essential nutrient goes beyond just strengthening bones. It plays a major role in fortifying the immune system and supporting overall health. But there's more to it than meets the eye. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently took to Instagram to share the impact Vitamin D has on our well-being, emphasising the importance of maintaining optimal levels for a healthier and more balanced life.

“Vitamin D is more than just a nutrient” as it functions as a “powerful hormone” that impacts key areas of your health. According to Anjali Mukerjee, it supports immune defence, helps regulate mood and is essential for calcium absorption, which prevents osteoporosis and promotes bone health.

Beyond its role in keeping bones strong, Vitamin D helps reduces inflammation and increases the body's ability to fight infections. Anjali Mukerjee emphasises that optimal levels of Vitamin D, ranging between 40–60 ng/ml, are essential for maintaining these benefits.

In her post, she shared a chart containing varying levels of Vitamin D to help people identify where they stand:

Severely deficient: Less than 10 ng/ml

Deficient: Less than 20 ng/ml

Insufficient: Between 20 and 30 ng/ml

Sufficient: Between 30 and 100 ng/ml

High: Greater than 100 ng/ml

Toxic: Greater than 150 ng/ml

Anjali Mukerjee highlights that the only way to determine your Vitamin D levels is through a blood test, making regular checks essential, especially if you suspect a deficiency.

Maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels doesn't have to be complicated. Anjali Mukerjee advises incorporating a mix of strategies such as sun exposure, diet and supplements, if needed. She also advises consulting a doctor before starting any new regimen.

Anjali Mukerjee credits Dr. Renu Mehtani “for spreading awareness about Vitamin D and its role in our health.”

Here's her post:

Have you checked your Vitamin D levels lately? Taking a moment to find out could be the first step toward a healthier and more balanced life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.