Are Anti-Ageing Treatments Safe? What To Know Before You Start

Anti-ageing treatments can be safe when backed by clinical research and performed under qualified medical supervision. However, not all treatments on the market undergo rigorous testing or regulation. Many products and procedures are marketed with exaggerated claims and may not be suitable for all skin types or health conditions. There's also a growing concern about misleading marketing, unproven ingredients, and potential side effects, particularly with injectable treatments, hormone therapies, or off-label use of certain drugs. Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta MBBS & MD Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician Elantis Healthcare New Delhi, says, “Yes, although most anti-aging creams are safe for application when used at the prescribed dosage, a few, particularly ones with potent active compounds such as retinol, hydroquinone, or acids, might lead to skin redness, allergic reactions, photosensitivity, or pigmentation. Overuse or mixing multiple actives without consulting a doctor can compromise the skin barrier. One should select products according to one's skin type and concerns, preferably after consulting a dermatologist.” Keep reading as we share a list of things to consider when starting an anti-ageing program.

10 Things to consider before starting an anti-ageing program

1. Get a professional skin assessment first

Before trying any anti-ageing product or treatment, it's crucial to get a proper skin evaluation by a certified dermatologist or cosmetic physician. They can help you understand your skin's condition, pinpoint your actual concerns (like collagen loss, pigmentation, fine lines), and recommend safe, targeted treatments. Jumping into the wrong regimen without understanding your skin may worsen issues or trigger new problems.

2. Be wary of marketing hype

Many anti-ageing treatments and products are marketed with bold, unrealistic claims like “turn back the clock” or “look 10 years younger in a week.” These are usually exaggerated and often not backed by science. It's important to differentiate between genuine solutions and gimmicks that are designed to sell hope, not results. Always research beyond the label and look for independent reviews or clinical trials.

3. Check for certifications and approvals

Only choose products and procedures that are approved by recognized regulatory bodies. Treatments such as injectables, laser therapy, or hormonal supplements must meet safety standards. Unapproved treatments, even if popular online, can lead to side effects, allergies, or long-term damage if not medically validated.

4. Know the ingredients and their effects

Look into the ingredients in your anti-ageing products. Active ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants are effective but may also cause irritation or sensitivity in some skin types. Avoid products with harmful additives like parabens, synthetic fragrances, or hydroquinone unless prescribed. Knowing what you're putting on your skin helps you stay safer in the long run.

5. Understand potential side effects

Every treatment whether topical, oral, or injectable comes with potential side effects. These can include redness, peeling, acne flare-ups, bruising, or allergic reactions. In more serious cases like Botox or dermal fillers, poor technique can lead to muscle weakness or asymmetry. Ensure the risks are clearly explained by a professional before proceeding.

6. Don't skip the patch test or trial phase

Always do a patch test before fully applying a new cream or serum, especially if it contains active ingredients. Even natural or herbal-based products can cause unexpected reactions. Similarly, avoid doing multiple treatments at once; start with one new product or procedure at a time to observe how your skin reacts.

7. Verify the credentials of your practitioner

When going in for any procedure whether a chemical peel, micro-needling, or Botox ensure your practitioner is certified, licensed, and experienced. Many salons or non-medical facilities offer these services without proper training, increasing the risk of complications. Look for clinics with good reputations, hygiene protocols, and proper client care.

8. Assess long-term safety, not just short-term results

Some anti-ageing solutions may give fast results but can damage the skin over time. For example, overuse of peels or harsh exfoliants can thin the skin and reduce its natural barrier. Likewise, repeated or excessive use of fillers can distort natural facial structure. Always consider how safe the treatment is for regular or prolonged use.

Keep these points in mind when considering an anti-ageing treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.