Anxiety: Can Breathing Exercises Help Boost Our Mental Wellbeing?

Deep breathing triggers the relaxation response, reducing muscle tension, and calming the mind

Breathing exercises are techniques or activities that focus on controlling and improving your breath. They can involve deep or shallow breathing, holding your breath, or changing the pattern or pace of your breath. Breathing exercises can provide various benefits to our well-being by improving different physiological functions and promoting a state of relaxation. Keep reading as we share a list of mental health benefits you can achieve from practicing breathing exercises.

Deep breathing exercises can help increase lung capacity and strengthen the respiratory muscles.

Here are 9 ways in which breathing exercises can boost our overall health:

1. Reducing stress

Deep breathing activates the body's relaxation response, reducing stress hormones like cortisol and promoting a sense of calm. It fosters a parasympathetic nervous system response, counteracting the fight-or-flight response.

2. Enhancing lung function

Deep breathing exercises expand the lungs, increasing their capacity and improving ventilation. This helps to increase the amount of oxygen delivered to the body's cells and remove carbon dioxide efficiently.

3. Boosting cardiovascular health

Deep breathing exercises slow down the heart rate and lower blood pressure. This reduces the workload on the heart and enhances cardiovascular health.

4. Increasing energy levels

Oxygen is essential for energy production in the body. By practicing deep breathing techniques, we supply more oxygen to the cells, boosting energy levels and reducing fatigue.

5. Improving digestion

Deep diaphragmatic breathing helps stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a crucial role in digestion. It promotes healthy digestion and can alleviate symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

6. Enhancing mental clarity

Deep breathing exercises increase oxygen levels in the brain, improving mental alertness, focus, and clarity. It helps reduce brain fog and enhances cognitive function.

7. Supporting immune function

Proper breathing techniques increase the efficiency of the lymphatic system, which is responsible for eliminating toxins, waste, and pathogens from the body. This enhances immune function and helps prevent illness.

8. Promoting relaxation and better sleep

Deep breathing triggers the relaxation response, reducing muscle tension, and calming the mind. It can help alleviate insomnia, promote better quality sleep, and enhance overall sleep patterns.

9. Managing anxiety and mood disorders

Breathing exercises have been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders. It helps regulate emotions, reduces the production of stress hormones, and promotes a sense of well-being and peace.

These benefits of breathing exercises are facilitated by various physiological mechanisms. Deep breathing techniques usually involve engaging the diaphragm, a dome-shaped muscle located below the lungs. This activates the relaxation response and stimulates the vagus nerve, which impacts different bodily functions.

Deep breathing also increases lung capacity and efficiency, allowing for better oxygenation of the blood. The increased oxygen then supports various physiological processes, including energy production, immune function, and hormone regulation.

Moreover, deep breathing exercises initiate a positive feedback loop by lowering stress hormones, which in turn helps the body and mind relax further. By reducing stress and promoting relaxation, breathing exercises can have a positive impact on the immune system. This positive cycle contributes to improved overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.