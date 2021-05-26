Amla Vs Goji Berry: Which Contains More Vitamin C? Let's Find Out

Amla can be consumed as juice, pickle, candies and more

Highlights Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants

Goji berry can also offer you vitamin C

You can add amla powder to different foods and drinks

Goji berry, also referred to as wolfberry, is bright orange-red and comes from a shrub. It has tremendous health benefits, especially for your skin as it evens it out, reduces wrinkles, signs of ageing, and controls hyperpigmentation. Not just that, it also helps regulate glucose and bolsters immunity. However, the downside is that they are capable of burning a hole into your pocket, something celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has also explained in her recent post on Instagram. Accompanying the post is a video in which Makhija sheds light on the benefits of goji berry and offers an alternative that is economical and easy to find — the humble Indian gooseberry or amla.

Amla contains more vitamin C than Goji Berry

Citing some research papers, Makhija said that amla contains five times more vitamin C and 200 times more antioxidants. “The winner either way is crystal clear,” she wrote.

In her video, Makhija says goji berry is rich in antioxidants, keratin, vitamin C, beta carotene, and reduces inflammation and improves immunity. However, the hole it drills in your pocket is far bigger than its benefits, she said.

“Let me remind you of Indian gooseberry amla, super-rich in antioxidants, aids digestion, balances your stomach PH, reduces UTIs; it's great for lung health, heart health, etc,” she said. “Don't we have a clear winner here?”

Also read: Impressive health benefits of amla

Ways to consume amla

You can add amla to your diet different ways. Drinking amla juice is an age-old practice that you can try too. Alma is also consumed in the form of pickles, candies, murabba or as it is.

Also read: Amla: 3 Interesting Ways To Include This Powerhouse Of Vitamin C In Your Diet

Similarly, last week, in another post, Makhija shared the health benefits of chia seeds and flax seeds. She said that while chia seeds top healthy food charts, many struggle to get their hands on them. “Cost, availability and knowledge of how to incorporate it into day-to-day life leave them baffled,” she said.

Also read: Flax Seeds Or Chia Seeds? Here's What You Should Choose

However, she offers an alternative to chia — flax seeds, which she says is part of Indian eating habits.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.