Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, highlighted the growing economic and nutritional significance of Amla and Moringa, underscoring how traditional produce is creating new livelihoods while strengthening the fight against malnutrition.

Amla, long valued in Indian households for pickles, murabba, juice and as a key ingredient in Chyawanprash during winters, is now opening fresh avenues for farmers and women entrepreneurs, he said.

The deep-rooted connection between Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Amla has been further strengthened through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Nearly 100 local units in the district are engaged in Amla processing, with self-help groups of women playing a central role, PM Modi told citizens through his popular programme.

One such group, the 'Savitri Phule Self Help Group' in Devgarh Kamasi village, produces Amla candy, murabba and juice, he said, and further informed, “expanded market access has significantly raised the income of its members. Similarly, the Vindhyavasini Self Help Group makes Amla pickle and digestive powder. These women received processing machinery, access to loans and opportunities to participate in local trade fairs, resulting in a marked rise in their earnings.”

The Prime Minister stressed that every region of India possesses unique fruits, traditional arts or special skills.

The ODOP campaign aims to take these beyond local markets to other parts of the country and even global markets. This, he said, reinforces the Vocal for Local movement and supports the goal of a self-reliant India.

He urged citizens to keep the spirit of Vocal for Local alive during the upcoming festive season.

On the nutrition front, September has been marked by multiple efforts to combat malnutrition, PM Modi said.

In Chhattisgarh, he informed, the 'Har Ghar Munga' campaign is encouraging families to include nutritious Moringa (locally called Munga) in their daily diet.

Gujarat has organised 'Vangi Spardha', a competition featuring dishes made from millets and other local nutritious ingredients, drawing participation from over two lakh people, PM Modi shared the information.

Maharashtra is witnessing growing local involvement in similar nutrition-focused drives, while Mizoram has launched a collective campaign for the care and maintenance of Poshan Vatikas (nutrition gardens), he said.

These initiatives, the Prime Minister noted, complement the digital strengthening of Anganwadi centres, which now have nearly nine crore beneficiaries registered, enabling better care for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

He called for sustained efforts to make the country completely free from malnutrition by promoting affordable, locally grown superfoods such as Amla and Moringa.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)