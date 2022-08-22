All About Hand Foot Mouth Disease

Fever is one of the most common symptoms of HFMD

A highly contagious condition, hand, foot, and mouth disease primarily affects newborns and young children. The minor blister-like rash typically subsides on its own in about two weeks. Comfort-care options include prescription mouthwash and over-the-counter painkillers. Practicing good hygiene contributes to the health and virus-free environment of others.

Children frequently contract hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), which results in blisters, rashes, or sores on their hands, feet, legs, or buttocks in addition to lesions called ulcers within or around their mouths. It may hurt, but it's not a serious condition. In this article, we discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention, risk factors, and home remedies for hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

What causes hand, foot, and mouth disease?

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is caused due to a virus. A coxsackievirus strain of virus is usually the culprit. Most frequently coxsackievirus A16 is often responsible for HFMD. The coxsackievirus is a member of the enterovirus family of pathogens. Other kinds of enteroviruses can occasionally cause HFMD.

The viruses that cause HFMD are present in the bodily fluids of an infected person, such as:

Saliva

Nasal or pulmonary mucus

Blisters or scabs' fluid

Poop

The spread of hand, foot, and mouth disease involve:

Sneeze

Coughing

Kissing or any other kind of close contact like hugging, cuddling, etc.

Sharing utensils, toys, etc.

Poop contact, such as when changing a diaper

Coming in contact with objects that have the pathogen on them makes one prone to contracting it.

What are the symptoms of HFMD?

Symptoms can help identify whether or not one is suffering from the hand, food and mouth diseases. Here are listed the most common symptoms of HFMD:

Fever

Headaches

Feeling agitated

Soreness in throat

Feeling sick

On the tongue, gums, and inside of the cheeks, there may be painful, blister-like sores

a rash on the buttocks, feet soles, and occasionally the palms. Although the rash rarely has blisters, it is not irritating

The rash might present as tiny pimples, red, white, or grey depending on the skin tone

Crankiness in young children

Decrease in hunger and appetite

How do the symptoms appear over the course?

Typically, it takes 3 to 6 days from the time of initial infection until the onset of symptoms (incubation period).

It's possible for kids to suffer fever and a sore throat. They occasionally feel unwell and might lose their appetite.

Painful sores may appear in the front of the mouth or throat one to two days after the fever starts. There may also be a rash on the hands, feet, and occasionally the buttocks.

Who is at risk of contracting HFMD?

The risk of developing HFMD is higher in young children. Attending daycare or school puts them at greater risk because infections can spread quickly in these settings. After exposure to the viruses that cause the disease, children typically develop immunity to it. This is why people older than 10 are rarely affected by the illness. Adults and older children can still contract the virus, especially if their immune systems are weak.

How can hand, foot, and mouth disease be prevented?

You can lower your child's risk of contracting HFMD by following the necessary preventive measures. Here are some simple preventive measures to follow regularly:

Wash hands multiple times throughout the day as needed

Implement and advocate good hygiene into your kid's routine

Clean and sanitise spaces regularly

Avoid close contact with other kids or people that might be showing signs of sickness

What home remedies can fasten HFMD recovery?

Besides seeking the right treatment from the doctor, you can fasten HFMD recovery by implanting some home remedies. Here are home remedies to follow along with doctor-prescribed treatment:

Avoiding citrus fruits, fruit drinks, and soda

Munching on ice chips or popsicles

Consuming ice cream, custard, etc.

Avoid spicy or salty foods.

It is ideal to understand a condition before you can prevent or even treat it. We encourage you to follow necessary preventive and corrective measures. Make sure to also follow a healthy lifestyle for you and your kids so they can become immune to such diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.