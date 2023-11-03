Air Pollution: Prevent Lung-Related Issues With These 7 Steps Amid Poor Air-Quality

Breathing exercises can help boost lung health

Delhi witnesses a thick layer of smog as the air quality remains severe in several parts. The Air Quality Index in Delhi's Lodhi Road, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram and IGI Airport is 433, 491, 486 and 473, respectively. Primary schools will remain shut in Delhi. A ban on non-essential construction work has also been implemented. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is also sprinkling water in some parts of the national capital to improve air quality.

High levels of air pollutants trigger several health issues including breathing problems, coughs, cold, watery and irritated eyes and more. It can also worsen existing health conditions.

Simple tips to keep lungs healthy

Air pollution can directly target your lungs and contribute to breathing issues. As the air quality is worse, here are some tips you can follow to keep your lungs healthy:

1. Breathing exercises

Performing breathing exercises can improve lung health. It will also improve the flow of oxygen to the body, boosting overall well-being.

2. Foods for lungs

Add anti-inflammatory and citrus foods to your diet. Foods rich in antioxidants are also beneficial to your lung health.

3. Reduce exposure to smoke

If you smoke, it is wise to quit immediately. Smoking is dangerous to your lung health. It also affects the people around you.

Non-smokers should also reduce their exposure to second-hand smoke as much as possible.

4. Avoid stepping out

Staying indoors can also help reduce exposure to pollutants.

Switch to indoor exercising when air quality is poor.

5. Wear a mask

Wear an N95 pollution mask or a valve mask before venturing out. Masks can effectively restrict pollutants from entering your body.

6. Keep indoors clean

It is extremely crucial to reduce indoor air pollution. You can do so by installing an air purifier as well as air purifying plants.

Regular cleaning can also help prevent dust accumulation. You should also avoid using aerosol sprays, fragrances or agarbattis.

7. Try steam

Steam inhalation is an age-old effective technique that helps boost lung health. Inhaling steam can help open the airways and also release mucus.

Follow these simple measures and stay healthy to fight pollution effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.