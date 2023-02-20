Adenovirus Cases On Rise In Kolkata: Know Symptoms, Prevention Steps And Treatment For This Respiratory Infection

Adenovirus can spread through close contact with an infected person

A spike in flu-like symptoms has been observed in children in Kolkata. This illness has been identified as Adenovirus. The health officials in Kolkata have asked the citizens to stay alert and not to ignore the symptoms of Adenovirus, especially in children. However, according to reports, the state health department has not released any data stating the number of death and infected cases, yet. Adenovirus can affect people of all ages but children up to five years of age are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Adenovirus leads to flu-like respiratory illness. Let's take a look at the other details of this viral illness.

Adenovirus: Symptoms, treatment, transmission, prevention steps and more

Symptoms of Adenovirus

This virus commonly leads to the following symptoms:

Common cold Fever Sore throat Pneumonia Conjunctivitis or pink eye Common digestive issues like diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain Acute bronchitis

The virus can lead to mild to severe illness. Children and people with compromised immune function and pre-existing respiratory conditions are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Transmission modes

According to CDC, the virus can spread from an infected individual to others via close contact such as touching or shaking hands.

Infected particles can also transfer through coughing and sneezing.

Prevention steps

To prevent the spread of the virus one should avoid any kind of contact with a person who is ill. Frequent handwashing with soap and water and covering the face and nose while coughing are also effective preventive steps.

Treatment

There is no specific medicine for this virus. Some medications with proper rest are advised to control the symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.