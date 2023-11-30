Add This Basil (Sabja) Seed Drink To Your Diet To Boost Your Overall Health

The presence of antioxidants in basil seeds may help protect brain cells from damage

Basil seed water is a type of beverage made by soaking basil seeds (also known as Sabja seeds or tukmaria) in water or other liquids. These seeds are derived from the sweet basil plant, scientifically known as Ocimum basilicum.

Basil seed drink is generally considered healthy due to the many potential health benefits associated with basil seeds. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming basil seed water and the correct way to consume it.

10 Health benefits of consuming basil seed water:

1. Improved digestion

Basil seeds are known to have a soothing effect on the stomach and can help improve digestion, reducing issues like bloating, indigestion, and constipation.

2. Detoxification

Basil seeds have detoxifying properties that can help eliminate toxins from the body, thereby improving overall health.

3. Weight management

Consuming basil seed drink can make you feel more full, reducing food cravings and aiding in weight management efforts.

4. Skin health

Basil seeds are rich in antioxidants and vitamin A, which can help fight free radicals and promote healthy, glowing skin.

5. Better hydration

Basil seeds, when soaked in water, become gelatinous and can help keep your body hydrated, especially during hotter months.

6. Improved heart health

Basil seeds contain essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

7. Reduced inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of basil seeds can help alleviate symptoms of various inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis and rheumatism.

8. Boosted immune system

Basil seeds are packed with nutrients like vitamins C and K, iron, and zinc, which can help boost the immune system and protect against infections and diseases.

9. Enhanced cognitive function

The presence of antioxidants in basil seeds may help protect brain cells from damage and improve cognitive function, such as memory and focus.

10. Stress relief

Basil seeds have adaptogenic properties that can help reduce stress levels and promote a sense of calm, making them beneficial for overall mental well-being.

To make basil seed water, follow these steps:

Soak 1-2 tablespoons of basil seeds in a cup of water for about 15-30 minutes, until they become gel-like. Add the soaked seeds to a glass or container. You can mix basil seeds with various liquids like fruit juices, coconut water, milk, or even plain water to create different flavours. Optionally, you can add sweeteners like honey, agave syrup, or sugar to enhance the taste. However, it is advisable to choose natural and healthier sweeteners.

To consume basil seed water for maximum health benefits:

Start by consuming small quantities and gradually increase the intake as per your body's tolerance. It is recommended to consume basil seed drink 1-2 times per day. Consider incorporating basil seed drink into your daily routine by consuming it as a refreshing beverage, snack, or part of a healthy breakfast. Be mindful of any allergies or adverse effects. Consult a healthcare professional before incorporating basil seed drink into your diet if you have any specific health conditions or concerns.

Remember, while basil seed drink offers potential health benefits, it should not be considered a substitute for a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.