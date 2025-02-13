Add These 6 High-Fibre Vegetables To Your Diet For Better digestion

Fiber is mainly found in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. It is a crucial component of a healthy diet that supports your digestive health and overall well-being. A diet high in fibre can also help with weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness, which can reduce overall calorie intake. Additionally, consuming enough fibre can reduce the risk of developing various chronic diseases including type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer. Fibre plays a role in maintaining gut health.

You must add a variety of fibre-rich foods to your diet to meet your daily recommended intake, which is around 25-28 grams for women and 31-34 grams for men. Here, we have a list of vegetables that are loaded with fibre.

High-fibre vegetables

1. Broccoli

One cup of boiled broccoli contains around 5 grams of fibre. This cruciferous vegetable is a nutritional powerhouse, containing significant amounts of vitamins C and K and various essential minerals.

2. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are not only nutritious but also versatile, they can be roasted, steamed or sauteed.

Brussels sprouts are also loaded with antioxidants, vitamin K, vitamin C, protein and folate.

3. Carrots

Carrots are not only a great source of beta-carotene but also provide about 4 grams of fibre per cup when cooked. Carrots can help boost eyesight, control blood pressure and may aid in weight loss.

4. Artichokes

Artichokes are among the vegetables with the highest fibre content. One medium artichoke provides about 10 grams of fibre. They are also rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from inflammation and chronic diseases.

5. Peas

Green peas are an excellent source of fibre as well as plant-based protein.

They are also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, making them a nutritious addition to your diet.

6. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of antioxidants and complex carbohydrates. The high-fibre content of sweet potatoes can help with digestion. Sweet potato can also help boost gut health, improve eye health and boost immunity.

When increasing fibre intake, it is also essential to drink plenty of water to support digestive function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.