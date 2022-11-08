Actor Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction: Here's What You Should Know About This Condition

In vestibular hypofunction the inner part of the ear does not respond properly

During a recent interview, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a condition called Vestibular Hypofunction. “Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically, your balance goes off,” Varun said during an interview at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022. Later, on Monday night, in a series of tweets, the actor shared an update on his health. He thanked his fans for their concern and love.

“To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle,” he wrote. Varun also talked about the importance of sunlight during recovery. Let's understand what this condition is.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction is a condition which affects the balance of an individual. This happens when the inner part of the ear which is also a part of your balance system does not work properly. The vestibular system (in your inner ear) of the person suffering from this condition does not respond properly and sends an error message to the brain. As a result the patient experiences dizziness.

What are the symptoms of vestibular hypofunction?

Common symptoms include dizziness, vertigo, nausea and poor balance. Some may also experience difficulty walking in busy places. Other symptoms depend on the cause of the disease.

What about the treatment?

Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in managing the symptoms of this condition. A regular exercise routine will help the balance system recover slowly. Slowly, the balance of the patient can return to normal with the help of a dedicated physiotherapy routine formulated as per the condition of the patient.

