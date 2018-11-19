A Very Happy Birthday To The Gorgeous Diva Sushmita Sen! Know Her Secret To Being Fit And Fab At 43!

The actress believes in constant practice and being fearless.

The quote "Age is no barrier. It's a limitation you put on your mind" is perfect for the stunning actress; Sushmita Sen. The 43 year old actress is definitely ageing gracefully and we cannot stop admiring her. It goes without saying that the talented woman is a diva. A fitness enthusiast, the actress is a genius when it comes to her fitness and health. The actress never fails to inspire and motivate her fans with her strenuous exercises. Sushmita Sen who turns 43 today has been active on social media, and is seen sharing her workout videos time and again.

Here's a peak into her workout videos:

The former Miss Universe has always maintained a healthy lifestyle and always tries to push her limits. In her recent Instagram post, the actress was seen doing an aerial exercise. The actress surely believes in constant practice and being fearless. Practice is the key which helps you achieve your desired goals. This is evident from her caption in the Instagram post. The post said, "Being fearless does not mean the lack of fear, it simply means less fear, more courage."

Sushmita Sen loves sweating it out in the gym. She always experiments with her workouts. From head planks to kickboxing to Pilates the actress puts in a lot of effort in her workout regimes. The actress also does Pilates, which is great for toning the body. It enhances your muscle strength, focuses on your core and increases your flexibility. Her Instagram post are filled with words of inspiration and will make you hit the gym right now.

In one of her Instagram posts, Sushmita Sen was spotted doing simple stretching exercises. Stretching is very simple and offers several health benefits. Simple stretching exercises reduce muscle tension, boosts stamina, enhances flexibility and increase the circulation of blood to the various parts of the body. While doing these exercises she highlights the importance of breathing. No matter what physical exercise it is; whether it is walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or resistance training, proper breathing is extremely important for exercising safely, comfortably and effectively. This is because inhaling regular, deep breaths promotes the transfer of oxygen that powers the muscles, and exhaling regular, deep breaths eliminates waste gases such as carbon dioxide.

A very Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!

