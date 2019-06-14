9 Effective Tips To Keep You Cool In The Scorching Summer Heat

Keep yourself hydrated by regularly consuming fluids

Gone are the days, when 30°C was characteristic of a harsh summer day in the capital. Meteorologists predict temperatures to go as high as 49°C when the sun is overhead. Global warming and Delhi's extreme climate have teamed up to spell a harsh summer for the residents of the capital. While, Delhiites are well aware of the troubles the peak summers bring, they are always in the hunt for new ways to escape the weather. In this article, we are going to discuss a few ways that can help you deal with the heat wave and keep you cool in the scorching heat.

9 effective ways to deal with the heat this summer

1. Avoid large protein rich meals: Having a large meal, rich in proteins during the summer can increase metabolic heat and warm the body. Try out protein rich shakes made from a variety of berries, to fetch you the protein you need as well as keep your body from overheating.

2. Cool your cosmetics and creams: Its a good idea to keep your lotions, moisturisers and creams in the refrigerator. The product won't get spoiled when applied, it is almost certain to create a refreshing sensation.

3. Use a hot water bottle: Yes, you read that right. Take your regular hot water bottle, get rid of the insulating cover if you wish, and fill it up with ice cold water. Place it under your knees, and enjoy the chill, as it spreads across your body.

4. Make everything mintier: Varieties of mint are capable of creating an illusion that makes you feel cool when the surroundings may be scorching hot. Its a good idea, to eat a mints after meals; get your hands on a mint scented air freshener; add mint leaves to your water; and even dab some peppermint essential oil on your body after a cold shower.

Make everything mintier to beat the summer heat effectively

5. Stay hydrated: It goes without saying, make sure your body isn't left wanting for water. You will sweat a lot and its important to replenish your fluid content by drinking water regularly. Dehydration can cause serious weakness, fatigue and other illnesses in extreme circumstances

6. Cool yourself off with water: This is why swimming pools are such a popular concept, specially during the summer. Grab yourself a towel, dip it in cold water and place it on your forehead or shoulders. You could also go for regular baths, to feel refreshed.

7. Temporarily move to a lower floor: If you're living in on a high floor, you should know that hot air rises and cold air settles. So, keep your window shut, and consider it to be your lucky day, if your neighbour on the ground floor invites you over for a chilling glass of lemonade!

8. Use fans to push the warm air out: With your AC working so well, you might have forgotten about the fan. It can be great for clearing the warm air out of your home and let the cool air settle in.

9. Wear appropriate clothing: When the sun isn't your best friend, you must dress accordingly. Choose cotton clothing instead of other materials, as it is extremely light and absorbent. Simultaneously, go for lighter colours, as dark colours have the tendency to absorb heat, while lighter colours, reflect the sun's radiation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.