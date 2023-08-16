9 Benefits Of Consuming Muskmelon Seeds

Muskmelon seeds are abundant in minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus

Muskmelon is a widely consumed summer fruit known for it's water-rich content. This nutritious fruit provides us with various benefits. In addition to the fruit, its seeds might also help boost your health. They are rich in essential vitamins such as A, K. C, B1, E.

Muskmelon seeds are also rich in zinc and provide some amounts of protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates. Adding muskmelon seeds to your diet can be a great way to increase your intake of various nutrients. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming muskmelon seeds.

9 Benefits of eating muskmelon seeds:

1. Good for the heart

Muskmelon seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This healthy fat is known for boosting overall heart health and reducing risk of various heart diseases. It boosts our health by relaxing heart muscles which can help lower risk of a stroke or heart attack.

2. Improves digestion

As mentioned earlier, muskmelon seeds contain dietary fibre. Dietary fibre is important for facilitating digestion and maintaining good digestion. Adequate dietary fibre in your diet helps facilitate regular bowel movement and can help curb constipation.

3. Boosts immunity

A strong immune system help keeps infections away. Muskmelon seeds are abundant in vitamin C and various antioxidants, all of which re known for bolstering immunity. Adding immunity-rich foods such as muskmelon seeds to your diet can help reduce your risk of certain diseases.

4. Promotes healthy skin

Muskmelon seeds are abundant in a variety of essential nutrients. Rich in vitamins A, C and E, muskmelon seeds can protect your skin against various factors that can lead to skin damage. These nutrients also promotes production of collagen which has been proven for slowing the ageing process of the skin.

5. Boosts weight loss

Seeds in general are considered a great addition to one's diet if trying to lose weight. Muskmelon seeds as discussed, are abundant in dietary fibre. Eating sufficient dietary fibre can help boost satiation and reduce unnecessary cravings which further helps reduce your caloric intake.

6. Reduces inflammation

Many of us experience inflammation due to a variety of reasons. Muskmelon seeds are rich in various antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. Chronic inflammation can increase your rich of diseases such as heart disease, cancer, obesity and diabetes.

7. Strengthens bones

Muskmelon seeds are also abundant in minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus all of which are necessary for better bone health. Eating foods that can strengthen your bones can help reduce your risk of bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis and might even lower your risk of injury such as fracture.

8. Better hair health

Muskmelon seeds being rich in proteins can promote hair growth by strengthening your hair follicles. As mentioned, they are also rich in various vitamins which helps maintain scalp health and provides necessary nourishment for your hair.

9. Good for the eyes

Eating a diet rich in nutrients can help boost your eye health. Muskmelon seeds are abundant in vitamin A which has shown to be beneficial for eye problems such as night-blindness. These seeds are also abundant in antioxidants like beta carotene and zeaxanthin which boosts vision and promotes good ocular health.

Incorporate muskmelon seeds to your diet to achieve these benefits. You can add them to your diet by incorporating them to your bowl of fruits or yogurt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.