9 Benefits Of Basil Seed Drink

Basil is an aromatic herb commonly used in cooking for its strong, sweet, and slightly peppery taste. It is often used in Italian cuisine, as well as in Thai, Vietnamese, and Mediterranean dishes. Basil seed water, also known as basil seed drink or basil seed beverage, is a drink made by soaking basil seeds in water. These seeds are small, black, and gelatinous when soaked in water, similar to chia seeds. Basil seed water is often mixed with various fruits, sweeteners, and sometimes herbs to create a refreshing and flavourful drink.

Basil seed water is considered healthy and nutritious. It is believed to possess several health benefits, such as aiding digestion, promoting weight loss, relieving constipation, improving skin health, and providing a cooling effect on the body. Additionally, basil seeds are rich in fibre, antioxidants, minerals like iron and magnesium, and essential fatty acids. Read on as we discuss in detail some amazing benefits of consuming basil seed water.

9 Benefits of consuming basil seed water:

1. Good source of nutrients

Basil seeds contain essential nutrients like vitamins (such as vitamin K), minerals (like calcium), and antioxidants that are beneficial for our overall health.

2. Hydration

Consuming basil seed water helps to replenish our body's fluid levels and keep us hydrated. Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining healthy bodily functions.

3. Digestive health

Basil seeds have mucilage, a gel-like substance that swells when soaked in water. This gel-like texture aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

4. Weight management

The high fibre content in basil seeds helps to promote feelings of fullness, reducing cravings and overeating. Additionally, it supports healthy digestion and efficient nutrient absorption, both of which are important for maintaining a healthy weight.

5. Blood sugar control

Basil seeds have been found to have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. They help to slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing spikes and dips in blood glucose levels.

6. Heart health

The antioxidants found in basil seeds, such as polyphenols, have been associated with reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. They help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and promoting proper functioning of the heart.

7. Improved immunity

The nutrients and antioxidants found in basil seeds can help to boost our immune system, protecting against various infections and diseases.

8. Skin health

The antioxidants in basil seeds help to fight against free radicals, which can damage our skin and cause premature ageing. Regular consumption of basil seed water may contribute to healthier, glowing skin.

9. Stress relief

Basil seed water has a cooling effect on the body, which can help in reducing stress and anxiety. It can also promote relaxation and improve our overall mental well-being.

However, it's important to note that scientific research on the specific health benefits of basil seed water is limited. As with any food or drink, it is always best to consume it in moderation as part of a balanced diet. If you have specific health concerns or conditions, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making any dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.