8 Seemingly Innocent Mistakes Which Are Putting Your Health In Danger

Highlights
- These little habits could affect your brain health to quite an extent
- Eating the same food could increase your risk of nutritional deficiencies
- Carcinogens in scented candles can cause or worsen allergies
Here are 8 such seemingly innocent habits which are putting your health in danger.
1. Eating the same food daily
This one is for the people on a General Motors diet. While eating the same healthy foods daily gives your body the nutrients it needs on a daily basis, it would still deprive you of a lot of other minerals. Eating the same foods again and again could increase your risk of nutritional deficiencies as well. Another factor is monotony. To enhance the taste, you may even add different flavors to your food which could have an adverse impact on the nutritional value of your meals.
2. Taking a hot, steamy shower
A hot and steamy shower is just what you need to get rid of all the stress you go through during the day. But keep in mind that a hot and moist environment is where bugs breed. So avoid going for such hot showers. But if you still wish to, open the door or the window to allow some steam to escape. Also, scrub your bathroom once a week to avoid the growth of bugs in your bathroom.
3. Eating at your desk
Your office desk is not the perfect place to have your lunch and for a very strong reason. A research showed that your office desk contains more germs than your toilet seat. So avoid sitting at your desk and having your lunch at a place dirtier than your toilet seat.
5. Not washing your hands properly
You all know how important it is to wash hands regularly. Throughout the day your hands touch a number of dirty surfaces and you eat your food with the same hands. Imagine the amount of toxins which enter your body through dirty hands! But what we're stressing on here is not just the importance of washing hands; we're stressing on the importance of knowing how to wash your hands properly. You must wash your hands for at least 30 seconds with a handwash and then apply a sanitizer on it.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Wearing shoes inside your home
Your shoes are the dirtiest of all. They bring dust, dirt, sometimes even feces inside your home. 25% of all shoes bring in harmful, disease-causing bacteria inside your home. Take them off outside your house and then enter.
7. Using your cell phone in the bathroom
Using your cell phone in the bathroom is another seemingly innocent habit which harms your health. The social media distraction in your bathroom can actually be tempting but trust us, it is extremely unhealthy. Using your phone between using the toilet and before washing your hands can transfer germs from your hands to your phone and from your phone to your face.
8. Eating before bedtime
The concept of mid-night snacks is pretty cool but it is indeed unhealthy. Eating right before bedtime can add inches to your waistline over a period of time. It may even increase your risk of obesity, and other diseases linked to obesity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.