Food is fuel for our bodies. Our food provides our bodies with the energy and nutrients it needs to function properly. However, we often eat food for satiation and not for its benefits on our body. This hunger for satisfaction has exposed us to all kinds of unhealthy foods.

Many foods that we consume regularly have little to no nutritional benefits and may even worsen our health. In this article, we discuss a list of foods you should cut out of your diet immediately.

8 foods you need to remove from your diet right away:

1. Dried fruit

Dried fruits are often consumed with nuts and are considered to be under the same food group. However, while nuts are nutritious and a great addition to our diet, dried fruits are extremely unhealthy. These concentrated foods lack nutrients and are abundant in sugar.

2. Bought baked foods

Baked foods may seem unhealthy or healthy based on what you are consuming. However, store-bought baked foods go through long processes to make them shelf-friendly. To increase their shelf-life, they are very high in corn syrup, sugar, trans fats, and other preservatives that are very bad for our bodies.

3. Fresh fruit juices

This may be shocking to many. Although fresh fruit juices are a much better alternative to processed and fruit-flavoured ‘fruit' juices, they still lack nutrition. When we prepare juices out of fruits, we are throwing away a lot of healthy fibre. This fibre aids the proper functioning of our digestive system.

4. White bread

This is no new news but you need to remove white bread from your diet immediately. You may be aware of it being unhealthy but why is white bread the worst kind of bread? White bread is prepared from refined flour. Its high Glycemic Index (GI) also spikes our blood sugar levels.

5. Diet sodas

Sodas and all kinds of carbonated drinks are known for being high in sugar and extremely bad for our bodies. Diet sodas have emerged as a solution to this. However, diet sodas are not any healthier. They might be lower in calories but they cause the same kind of harm. Sodas also increase calcium loss and affect our bone health. They affect our brain health and lower metabolism.

6. Ketchup

Ketchup refers to a tomato-based sauce. Ketchup is a widely consumed condiment but is extremely unhealthy. It is high in sugar, sodium, and various preservatives that worsen our health. Ketchup may cause obesity, diabetes, or other diseases.

7. Cereals

Cereals in cold milk are one of the most common and popular breakfast foods. However, they are extremely unhealthy. These cereals are high in sugar and preservatives. According to studies, your breakfast must be protein-rich which cereals don't provide.

8. Flavoured yogurts

Yogurts are one of the most popular healthy snack foods. That may be true unless your yogurt is processed and flavoured. Flavouring a yogurt means adding sugar to it. These sugars, flavouring and preservatives are unhealthy and lower yogurt's nutritional value.

In conclusion, many unhealthy foods may go unnoticed. It is important to do proper research and avoid consuming these unhealthy foods. These foods as discussed, provide no nutrition and may even negatively affect our health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.