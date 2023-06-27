8 Amazing Benefits Of Barley Grass According To An Expert

Barley grass contains prebiotic fibers that can nourish beneficial gut bacteria

Barley grass is a popular supplement made from the young leaves of the barley plant. It is loaded with various nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and chlorophyll. It can be consumed as either juice or powder, which can be added to drinks, smoothies, or other food items.

The best way to consume barley grass is in its natural unprocessed form. You can consume barley grass powder by mixing it with water or your favourite juice, which is a convenient way to benefit from the plant's health-boosting properties.

It is recommended to start with a small amount of barley grass and gradually increase the dosage over time. The daily recommended intake of barley grass is 2-3 teaspoons mixed with water or juice. It is best consumed on an empty stomach, either first thing in the morning or before meals.

One common mistake that people make when consuming barley grass is taking it with hot liquids or cooking it, which can destroy its valuable nutrients. To help us better understand the benefits of barley grass, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 8 benefits of consuming it.

8 Amazing benefits of barley grass, according to the nutritionist:

1. Promote sleep

Barley grass powder with higher GABA, Ca, K, and tryptophan contents is a very effective functional food in promoting sleep.

2. Anti-diabetic

Its dietary fiber has a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar and blood glucose, Saponarin in Barley grass can control the postprandial blood glucose of diabetes.

3. Regulates blood pressure

Saponarin is a flavonoid found in barley grass that possesses potent regulating blood pressure.

4. Gut health support

Barley grass contains prebiotic fibers that can nourish beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy gut microbiome and supporting digestive health.

5. Protects liver

Barley grass contains chlorophyll, which has been associated with potential detoxifying properties. It may help in eliminating toxins from the body and supporting the liver's natural detoxification processes

6. Enzyme activation

It contains enzymes that may assist in enhancing metabolic processes and promoting efficient digestion, aiding in nutrient absorption and overall digestion.

7. Anti-inflammatory effect

Barley grass has anti-inflammatory properties and heals the intestinal lining, which is used for gastrointestinal tract disorders, pancreatitis, recovering illness, and the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

8. Alkalizing properties

Barley grass is considered to have alkalizing effects on the body, helping to maintain a balanced pH level and counteract acidity

"If you have specific health concerns or conditions, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating barley grass or any new supplement into your routine." she writes at the end.

In conclusion, barley grass is a nutritious supplement that offers numerous health benefits. To get the best out of it, consume its natural unprocessed form, start with a small dosage, and gradually increase over time. Ensure that you choose high-quality products and avoid cooking or mixing with hot liquids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.