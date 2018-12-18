7 Best Low-Calorie Foods That Will Fill You Up And Keep Your Weight Down

Whenever you feel hungry indulge in foods that have less calories, high protein and fiber.

Highlights We all witness days when we feel hungry all day long Greek yogurt is thick and rich in protein Legumes are an excellent source of fiber

We all witness days when we feel hungry all day long. We feel like eating a slice of pizza, some fries, a cup cake or a burger. But these foods may lead to the intake of calories while giving us no nutritional value. Fortunately, there are a plenty of healthy foods which are low in calories. Foods that are low in calories, high in protein and fiber are great for your overall health and weight loss. Whenever you feel hungry indulge in foods that have less calories, high protein and fiber. Fiber breaks down slowly in the body, keeping hunger at bay and promoting better digestion. Protein also takes time to metabolize, leaving you satisfied for a longer time. Fewer calories leads to weight management and better health. Many people think that cutting back on calories means you have to constantly feel hungry. This is not the case. Let us explore some low-calorie nutritious foods.

We all witness days when we feel hungry all day long.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Exercises Which Burn Maximum Calories In Minimum Time

Try these nutritious foods low in calories perfect for weight loss:

1. Greek yoghurt:

As compared to regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is thick and rich in protein. This probiotic dish can be eaten in your breakfast or an afternoon snack to fill you up. Greek yogurt is a perfect option if eaten between your meals. It can help you feel satiated and has very less calories. You can add this yoghurt in your protein shakes, add walnuts or a dazzle of honey to enhance the flavour.

2. Oatmeal:

Extremely nutritious and filling oatmeal are great to eat whenever you feel hungry. All the more better, you do not have to bother about the calories as oatmeal has less calories. A satiating whole-grain breakfast loaded with fiber can do wonders for your health. Moreover, this snack will help to prevent you from overeating later on in the day. You can add some berries of banana for little sweetness. According to nutrionist Monisha, a Delhi-based Nutritionist, "Oats are high in fiber keeping you full for longer. They also help you feel energetic all day long."

3. Legumes:

Legumes are an excellent source of fiber that can help to prevent many diseases. Beans in particular contain complex carbs, vital nutrients and a lot of antioxidants making them a superb food for slim waistline. So stocking up on lentils like red-kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, and black-eyed peas can be easy as well as beneficial. You can add them in your stews, soups, wraps and salads.

4. Milk:

Drinking low-fat fresh milk is one of best low calorie foods that promotes fullness when you feel hungry. Protein-rich this drink can even help in weight loss.

5. Eggs:

Eggs are extremely nutrient-dense, as they contain essential amino acids and are low in calories. Also rich in many vital nutrients eggs can reduce hunger pangs and boost fullness. Due to its versatility, one cannot get bored of this amazing food. "Eggs are extremely rich in proteins and vitamins", added nutritionist Monisha.

Eggs are extremely nutrient-dense, as they contain essential amino acids and are low in calories.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Did You Know How Many Calories These Foods We Consume Daily Have?

6. Cottage cheese:

Cottage cheese again is a great source of protein and and low in calories. This makes it an excellent snack for those who want to lose weight. You can simply eat it raw with some salt and pepper in it or add it in your sandwiches.

7. Quinoa:

Nutritionist Monisha said, "One of the pseudo grains, quinoa is gluten-free and high in proteins." While quinoa is delicious and a versatile source of protein it is low in calories. Therefore, include this pseudo grain in your diet in order to shed those extra kilos.

(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Also read: The Best Exercises To Burn Max Calories In The Least Time

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.