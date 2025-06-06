6-6-6 Walking Workout: Here's How It Can Help You Lose Weight And Boost Overall Health

Walking is a simple yet effective exercise suitable for people of all ages and fitness level. It helps you birn calories, strengthens the heart, eases joint pain and lowers blood sugar levels. Walking also boosts mental health and improves mood. Many choose walking to lose weight. Many walking techniques have also gained popularity that can help maximize the benefits.

One popular technique to maximize the benefits of walking is the 6-6-6 walking method. This approach divides a typical walking session into distinct intervals to enhance endurance, speed, and overall cardiovascular health. Here let's understand the benefits of the 6-6-6 walking technique.

6-6-6 walking technique

What is the 6-6-6 rule?

1. 6 minutes of walking: Walk for 6 minutes at a slow, comfortable pace to warm up your muscles.

2. 60 minutes of brisk walking: Increase your pace and brisk walk for 60 minutes without stopping. This should get your heart rate up and provide a good cardiovascular workout without overexertion.

3. 6 minutes of cooldown: Once done, slow down and walk for 6 minutes at a slow pace cool down and gradually bring your heart rate back to normal.

What is the best time to perform this workout? For maximum benefits the 6-6-6 walking routine should be done either at 6 am or 6 pm.

Benefits of the 6-6-6 technique

Improved endurance

Walking is generally good for your muscles. It can help build enduance over time. The 6-6-6 walking combination at different paces also helps build stamina effectively.

Increased caloric burn

Alternating between moderate and brisk walking can increase overall calorie expenditure during your workout.

Heart health

Brisk walking increases heart rate, improves circulation and lowers blood pressure. It can significantly promote cardiovascular fitness.

Walking in general, performed in any format, is a great form of exercise. It can offer some notable health benefits, including:

Promotes better sleep

Improves cognitive function

Reduces riks of serious health conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and others

Increases energy and stamina

Helps reduce the risk of depression

Strengthens bones

Supports weight loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.