5 Signs That You're Using The Wrong Cleanser, According To An Expert

A cleanser is a cosmetic product that is specifically designed to remove dirt, impurities, oil, and makeup from the skin. It helps to clean the pores and leaves the skin feeling refreshed. A face cleanser can be unfit for you if it doesn't suit your skin type or if you have a specific skin concern that the cleanser is not designed to address.

Some signs that indicate you shouldn't use a cleanser include:

If you experience redness, itching, burning, or any other form of irritation after using a cleanser, it may not be suitable for your skin.

If a cleanser leaves your skin feeling excessively dry, tight, or flaky, it might be too harsh for your skin type.

If your skin becomes oilier or experiences frequent breakouts after using a cleanser, it might be too stripping or incompatible with your skin.

If you develop an allergic reaction such as hives, rash, or swelling after using a cleanser, it's important to discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional.

To help us better understand whether or not our facewash is fit for us, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares via her Instagram, signs of a cleanser that is not good for us.

It's essential to choose a cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type (oily, dry, combination, sensitive, etc.) or specific skin concerns (acne, ageing, hyperpigmentation, etc.) to ensure optimal results and avoid any adverse reactions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.