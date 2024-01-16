5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Papaya In Winter

Papayas are a great source of vitamin C

Want to make your winter diet nutritious? Eat papaya! Not many know that papaya is a perfect winter food for various reasons. Papaya is commonly consumed to improve digestion and it helps keep constipation at bay. Papayas are a great source of vitamin C, fibre, folate, potassium and antioxidants. In winter, adding papaya to your diet can offer some amazing health benefits. It can also help you stay warm. Here, let's discuss the reasons why you should be consuming papaya in the winter season.

Know the benefits of eating papaya in winter

1. It is hot in nature

Papaya can help increase body heat. It is often considered as a 'hot fruit.' Papayas also help balance Vata and Kapha effectively.

2. Helps boost immunity

Papayas are a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants that can help boost your immune system. A strong immune helps the body fight off illness. During these months, a strong immunity can help prevent winter-related illness.

3. Keeps digestion intact

If you are experiencing digestive issues during winter, eat papaya. The papain enzyme in papaya helps in the digestive process. It can help improve constipation, bloating and other symptoms. High fibre content also supports bowel movements.

4. Promotes heart health

An increase in heart disease incidence is observed during the winter season every year. Therefore, it is crucial to follow a heart-friendly diet and lifestyle.

Papayas can help boost your heart health. It can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

5. Improve hydration

It can be a difficult task to stay hydrated during winter. However, staying well-hydrated is crucial even in colder months. The high water content of papaya can contribute to your overall water intake and improve hydration levels.

Papaya can also help improve your skin health. So, do not miss the goodness of this fruit this season!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.