5 Best & Worst Juices For Your Health

Juices can be a convenient way to consume vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, especially from fresh fruits and vegetables. However, not all juices are created equal. While fresh, whole fruit and vegetable juices offer health benefits, some store-bought or overly processed juices can be high in added sugars and lack fibre, potentially leading to blood sugar spikes and weight gain. The best juices are nutrient-dense, with minimal added sugars and fibre to support digestive health. Read on as we share the best and worst juices for your health.

Best juices for your health

1. Carrot juice

Carrot juice is packed with beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that supports eye health, immune function, and skin health. It also provides vitamins A, C, and K, and potassium, helping improve heart and skin health. Drinking carrot juice in moderation can be a delicious way to boost these nutrients.

2. Pomegranate juice

This juice is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation and support heart health. Studies have shown pomegranate juice may also lower blood pressure and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy choice.

3. Beet juice

Known for its high nitrate content, beet juice can help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. This makes it especially beneficial for athletes, as it may improve endurance and exercise performance. Beet juice can also support brain health and cognitive function.

4. Green juice

A juice made from leafy greens like spinach, kale, and celery provides vitamins C, K, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Low in sugar and high in fibre, green juices support digestion and provide a powerful dose of antioxidants.

5. Orange juice

Freshly squeezed orange juice is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate. It supports immune health, skin health, and heart function. Just be cautious with portion sizes, as it's easy to over-consume.

Worst juices for your health

1. Juice blends with added sugars

Many commercial juices are mixed with added sugars or high-fructose corn syrup, which can spike blood sugar levels and contribute to weight gain and metabolic issues. Always check labels for added sugars and avoid these options.

2. Fruit punches

These juices typically contain only a small percentage of actual fruit juice and are mostly made of water, artificial flavours, and sugars. They offer little to no nutritional value and are best avoided in favour of real fruit juices.

3. Cranberry cocktail

While pure cranberry juice has health benefits, cranberry cocktails are often mixed with sugars to reduce tartness. High in sugar and low in fibre, these cocktails can quickly raise blood sugar without the full benefits of pure cranberry juice.

4. Grape juice

While it may contain antioxidants, grape juice is also naturally high in sugars. Many store-bought versions contain added sugars, making it very calorie-dense and a contributor to weight gain and blood sugar spikes when consumed in excess.

5. Apple juice (processed)

Processed apple juice often lacks fibre and has added sugars, which can lead to blood sugar spikes and offer few health benefits compared to whole apples. Whole apples are a much better choice, as they provide fibre and a slower release of sugars.

Choosing juices that are minimally processed, have no added sugars, and are consumed in moderation can make a difference in health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.