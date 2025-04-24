10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Chaat Masala

Chaat masala is a tangy, spicy, and slightly pungent Indian spice blend commonly used to enhance the flavour of street foods like chaat, fruit salads, snacks, and even beverages. It typically includes a mix of spices such as dried mango powder (amchur), black salt (kala namak), cumin, coriander, dried ginger, black pepper, asafoetida, and chilli powder. Chaat masala is generally healthy when consumed in moderation. Its ingredients are packed with medicinal properties, from aiding digestion to boosting immunity. Keep reading as we list its many benefits.

10 Amazing health benefits of chaat masala

1. Aids digestion

One of the most prominent benefits of chaat masala is its ability to support digestion. Ingredients like black salt, cumin, and dried ginger stimulate digestive enzymes, helping the body break down food more efficiently. It can be especially helpful after heavy or oily meals by easing bloating, gas, and indigestion.

2. Boosts appetite

Chaat masala contains amchur and asafoetida, which can help stimulate the taste buds and increase appetite. It's often recommended for people who experience loss of appetite due to illness or digestive disorders. The tangy-salty-sour profile wakes up the salivary glands and gets the digestive system moving.

3. Relieves bloating and flatulence

Black salt and asafoetida are known for their carminative properties, meaning they help expel gas from the intestines. This can significantly reduce bloating and abdominal discomfort. Regular use in small amounts after meals can keep these issues at bay.

4. Enhances metabolism

The warming spices in chaat masala especially black pepper and dried ginger can help stimulate metabolism. These thermogenic ingredients slightly increase body temperature, which can enhance calorie burn and improve metabolic activity.

5. Balances electrolytes

Black salt (kala namak) in chaat masala contains potassium and other minerals that help maintain electrolyte balance in the body. This can be particularly beneficial in hot climates or after exercise when electrolytes are depleted through sweat.

6. Reduces acidity

Despite its strong taste, chaat masala can actually help neutralise stomach acid due to its alkaline ingredients like black salt and cumin. These components can soothe an overly acidic stomach and provide relief from heartburn or acid reflux when used moderately.

7. Fights inflammation

Certain spices in chaat masala, such as cumin and ginger, have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help lower inflammation in the body, which is linked to chronic diseases like arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

8. Supports respiratory health

Asafoetida and black pepper are traditionally used to clear respiratory pathways. Their expectorant and decongestant qualities can help with minor respiratory issues like congestion or a mild cough. Adding a pinch of chaat masala to warm water or soup can offer quick relief.

9. Boosts immunity

Many spices in chaat masala, like coriander, cumin, and ginger, have antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. These help strengthen the immune system and protect the body from infections and oxidative stress.

10. Improves nutrient absorption

Chaat masala can enhance the bioavailability of nutrients from food. Spices like black pepper contain piperine, which helps the body absorb vital nutrients like curcumin, iron, and certain vitamins more effectively. So, sprinkling a bit over fruits or veggies can actually make your meal more nutritious.

Incorporate chaat masala into your diet today to achieve these amazing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.