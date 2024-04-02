10 Superfoods To Help Improve Quality Of Sleep

Walnuts are another good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to better sleep

Improving the quality of sleep can be influenced by various factors including lifestyle, environment, and diet. Incorporating certain foods into your diet, known as "superfoods," can potentially aid in better sleep quality. Read on as we share a list of superfoods to help improve your sleep quality.

10 Superfoods that may help improve sleep quality:

1. Kiwi

Kiwis are rich in antioxidants and serotonin, which can help regulate sleep cycles. They also contain folate, which may contribute to better sleep. Eating 1-2 kiwis about an hour before bedtime may help improve sleep quality.

2. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which has been linked to better sleep. Magnesium helps relax muscles and promotes calmness. Consuming a small handful of almonds as a pre-bedtime snack can potentially aid in sleep.

3. Cherries

Cherries, particularly tart cherries, are one of the few natural sources of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Drinking tart cherry juice or eating a small bowl of cherries in the evening may help improve sleep quality.

4. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been associated with improved sleep quality by reducing inflammation and promoting serotonin production. Grilled or baked salmon served as a dinner option can be beneficial for sleep.

5. Bananas

Bananas contain magnesium and potassium, which help relax muscles and nerves. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid that can contribute to the production of serotonin and melatonin. Eating a banana as a bedtime snack or incorporating it into a smoothie can be a good way to promote better sleep.

6. Oats

Oats are a good source of complex carbohydrates, which can help increase serotonin levels. They also contain melatonin. Consuming a small bowl of oatmeal a few hours before bedtime may help improve sleep quality.

7. Walnuts

Walnuts are another good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to better sleep. Additionally, they contain melatonin and tryptophan. Eating a small handful of walnuts as a bedtime snack can potentially aid in sleep.

8. Spinach

Spinach is rich in magnesium, which helps promote relaxation and sleep. It also contains calcium, which can help the brain utilise tryptophan to produce melatonin. Adding spinach to salads, smoothies, or as a side dish with dinner can contribute to better sleep.

9. Turkey

Turkey is high in tryptophan, an amino acid that can contribute to the production of serotonin and melatonin, promoting relaxation and sleepiness. Eating a small portion of turkey as part of dinner or in a sandwich a few hours before bedtime may help improve sleep quality.

10. Valerian root

Valerian root is an herb that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for insomnia and sleep disorders. It works by increasing levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that helps regulate nerve impulses in the brain and nervous system. Valerian root is commonly consumed as a tea or in supplement form, usually taken about an hour before bedtime.

It's important to note that while these superfoods may help improve sleep quality for some people, individual responses can vary. If you have chronic sleep issues, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.