Sugar is a naturally occurring carbohydrate found in various foods and drinks. It provides energy to the body, but excessive and frequent consumption of sugar can lead to various health issues, making it unhealthy.

When we consume too much sugar, especially in the form of added sugars, it can contribute to weight gain and obesity. It may also increase the risk of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. High sugar intake can also negatively impact oral health, leading to tooth decay and gum disease. Read on as we share common signs that you are consuming too much sugar

10 Signs you are consuming too much sugar:

1. Frequent cravings

If you constantly crave sugary foods and beverages, it may indicate that you are consuming too much sugar. Opt for healthier alternatives like fruits, nuts, and seeds to curb your cravings.

2. Energy crashes

Consuming excessive sugar can lead to sudden spikes and drops in your energy levels, resulting in frequent crashes throughout the day. Choose complex carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes, which release energy slowly, to sustain your energy levels.

3. Weight gain

Excessive sugar consumption can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity. Monitor your sugar intake and choose low-sugar options when possible. Focus on a balanced diet with adequate protein and fibre.

4. Skin problems

Too much sugar can disrupt your skin's collagen and elastin production, leading to acne, wrinkles, and other skin issues. Reduce sugar intake and increase the consumption of antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens to support healthy skin.

5. Frequent illness

High sugar intake can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Incorporate whole foods, rich in vitamins and minerals, into your diet to strengthen your immune system. Limit processed foods and sugary beverages.

6. Mental fog

Consuming excess sugar can disrupt your brain's ability to focus and negatively affect memory and cognitive function. Opt for foods with a low glycemic index, such as whole grains and vegetables, to stabilise blood sugar levels and enhance mental clarity.

7. Increased thirst

If you find yourself constantly thirsty and needing to drink more fluids, it could be a sign of excessive sugar consumption. Stay hydrated with water instead of sugary drinks. Add natural flavours like lemon or cucumber to make it more appealing.

8. Dental issues

Too much sugar can lead to tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease. Limit sugary snacks and drinks, and establish a consistent oral hygiene routine that includes brushing and flossing.

9. Mood swings

Consuming excessive sugar can cause mood swings and irritability due to its impact on blood sugar levels. Choose foods that stabilise blood sugar levels, such as lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, to support stable moods.

10. Increased risk of chronic diseases

High sugar intake has been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Limit processed foods and added sugars, and focus on a balanced diet consisting of whole foods to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

It's essential to be mindful of sugar consumption and make efforts to reduce it by reading nutrition labels, avoiding sugary drinks, choosing whole foods over processed ones, and opting for healthier alternatives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.