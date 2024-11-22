Low iron levels reduce haemoglobin production which leads to persistent fatigue

Mineral deficiencies occur when the body lacks sufficient amounts of essential minerals required for various physiological functions, such as bone health, nerve function, and energy production. Minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and potassium are crucial for maintaining overall health. A deficiency can arise due to poor dietary intake, absorption issues, or excessive loss through conditions like sweating or illnesses. Recognising and addressing the signs early is key to preventing complications. Read on as we share a list of common signs that might indicate that you have a mineral deficiency.

10 Signs of mineral deficiencies

1. Fatigue and weakness (iron deficiency)

Low iron levels reduce haemoglobin production, impairing oxygen transport in the blood. This leads to persistent fatigue, weakness, and difficulty concentrating. Iron deficiency anaemia can arise from inadequate dietary iron, blood loss, or absorption issues.

2. Muscle cramps (magnesium deficiency)

Magnesium is essential for muscle function. A deficiency can cause muscle cramps, spasms, or twitches, especially during exercise or at night. Magnesium also regulates nerve signals and energy production, so its deficiency can lead to restless leg syndrome or general discomfort.

3. Brittle hair and nails (zinc or calcium deficiency)

Zinc supports tissue repair and cell growth, while calcium strengthens bones, nails, and hair. A deficiency may cause hair thinning, brittle nails, or slow wound healing. White spots on nails or excessive hair fall can be additional indicators.

4. Irregular heartbeat (potassium deficiency)

Potassium regulates heart rhythms and electrical impulses. A deficiency might manifest as palpitations, arrhythmias, or a racing heart. Low potassium often occurs due to dehydration, excessive sweating, or certain medications.

5. Bone pain and weakness (calcium or vitamin d deficiency)

Calcium, often associated with vitamin D, is crucial for bone health. A deficiency can cause bone pain, fractures, or osteoporosis over time. In children, this may lead to rickets. Symptoms also include muscle spasms or a tingling sensation.

6. Frequent infections (zinc deficiency)

Zinc is vital for immune system function. Deficiency weakens immunity, leading to frequent colds, respiratory infections, or slow recovery from illnesses. Chronic deficiency may increase susceptibility to severe infections.

7. Tingling or numbness (calcium or magnesium deficiency)

Low calcium or magnesium disrupts nerve function, causing tingling, numbness, or a "pins and needles" sensation in the hands, feet, or face. In extreme cases, it may lead to muscle spasms or seizures.

8. Swelling and fluid retention (sodium deficiency)

Sodium helps regulate fluid balance in the body. A deficiency can cause swelling in the hands, feet, or face, along with symptoms like confusion, fatigue, or irritability. Over hydration or excessive sweating may lead to low sodium levels.

9. Dry skin and slow wound healing (zinc or copper deficiency)

Zinc aids skin repair, while copper supports collagen production. Their deficiencies can result in dry, flaky skin, acne, or wounds that take longer to heal. Chronic deficiencies may worsen skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis.

10. Poor appetite and growth delays (multiple mineral deficiencies)

Deficiencies in zinc, magnesium, or potassium can suppress appetite, especially in children, impacting growth and development. Adults may experience unexplained weight loss or a lack of energy, further affecting overall health.

Early detection and dietary adjustments, such as incorporating mineral-rich foods or supplements, can help prevent the long-term effects of mineral deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.