10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Amla Abundantly This Winter

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a fruit native to the Indian subcontinent. It is considered a powerhouse of nutrients and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Amla is high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and various minerals, including iron and calcium.

Amla is known to have several health benefits. It boosts the immune system, helps in weight management, improves digestion, promotes hair and skin health, reduces inflammation, and supports heart health. It is also believed to have anti-aging and anti-cancer properties.

Consuming Amla in winter is particularly beneficial due to its abundance of vitamin C. As a rich source of this vitamin, Amla helps strengthen the immune system, which is important during the colder months when the body is more susceptible to colds and flu. It also helps in warding off infections and improving overall health. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming amla in winter.

10 Ways consuming amla in winter can boost our health:

1. Boosts immunity

Amla is rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system and protects against common winter illnesses like colds and flu.

2. Prevents respiratory problems

Amla has been traditionally used to treat respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis. Consuming it in winter can help prevent and alleviate these problems.

3. Improves digestion

Amla is a natural digestive stimulant and can help improve digestion, relieve constipation, and prevent acidity and indigestion.

4. Prevents cold and cough

Amla is known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties, making it effective in preventing and treating common winter ailments like colds and coughs.

5. Boosts hair health

Amla is a great source of antioxidants and vitamin C, which promote hair growth, prevent hair loss, and enhance the overall health of your hair.

6. Enhances skin health

Amla contains antioxidants that promote healthy skin by fighting free radicals, reducing inflammation, and improving skin tone and texture.

7. Regulates blood sugar levels

Amla is beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those who want to regulate their blood sugar levels. It helps manage glucose metabolism and prevents sudden sugar spikes.

8. Improves eyesight

Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which are important for maintaining good eyesight. Regular consumption can help improve vision and prevent age-related eye disorders.

9. Strengthens bones

Amla is a good source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Consuming it in winter can help prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

10. Anti-aging effects

Amla is a potent anti-ageing fruit due to its high vitamin C content, which helps reduce oxidative stress and prevents premature ageing of the skin and body.

To enjoy these health benefits, you can consume amla in various forms such as raw, in juice, as a powder, or in the form of supplements. It is worth noting that while Amla is generally considered safe and healthy for consumption, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or allergies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.