10 Reasons Why You Should Consider Following A Flexitarian Diet

Plant-based foods are rich in nutrients that fuel the body and provide sustained energy

Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner developed the Flexitarian Diet to assist people enjoy the health benefits of vegetarianism while still allowing themselves to occasionally indulge in animal items like dairy, meat, and fish.

A diet known as the "flexitarian diet" promotes consuming primarily plant-based foods with moderation of meat and other animal products. In contrast to strict vegetarian or vegan diets, it is more adaptable.

Going flexitarian could be a good option for you if you want to increase the amount of plant-based items in your diet without giving up meat entirely. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of following the Flexitarian diet.

10 Health benefits of following a flexitarian diet:

1. Weight management

The flexitarian diet focuses on plant-based foods, which are typically lower in calories and higher in fibre than animal products. This can help with weight management by promoting feelings of fullness and reducing calorie intake.

2. Improved heart health

A flexitarian diet can lower cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of heart disease by including more plant-based foods that are high in antioxidants, fibre, and healthy fats.

3. Better digestion

The high fibre content of plant-based foods in a flexitarian diet can improve digestion and promote gut health by encouraging regular bowel movements and maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

4. Lower risk of chronic diseases

Following a flexitarian diet can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and hypertension due to the high intake of nutrient-dense plant foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

5. Increased energy levels

Plant-based foods are rich in nutrients that fuel the body and provide sustained energy throughout the day, leading to increased productivity and overall well-being.

6. Improved mental health

The nutrients found in plant-based foods are essential for brain health and can help improve cognitive function, mood, and overall mental well-being.

7. Enhanced immune function

The antioxidants and vitamins in plant-based foods can boost the immune system and help the body fight off infections and illness more effectively.

8. Reduced inflammation

Plant-based foods have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to the development of chronic diseases and conditions.

9. Better skin health

A diet rich in plant-based foods can improve skin health by providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, and hydration that promote a healthy complexion and reduce the signs of aging.

10. Longevity

Research has shown that following a flexitarian diet that is rich in plant-based foods can increase lifespan and overall quality of life by reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting overall health and well-being.

While it promotes consuming meat and animal products in moderation, the semi-vegetarian Flexitarian diet places a strong emphasis on complete, minimally processed plant-based meals and nutritious plant proteins.

Eating flexitarian can help you lose weight and lower your risk of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. It might even benefit the environment. It is crucial to carefully consider your flexitarian meal choices in order to avoid nutritional shortages and maximise your health advantages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.