10 Reasons Why You Should Add Flaxseed Powder To Your Diet

Flaxseed, also known as linseed, is a seed derived from the flax plant (Linum usitatissimum). It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, and various micronutrients such as magnesium and manganese. Flaxseed has gained popularity due to its potential health benefits.

Flaxseed powder is made by grinding whole flaxseeds into a fine powder. It is commonly used as a nutritional supplement or as an ingredient in smoothies, baked goods, and cereals. Flaxseed powder is a convenient way to incorporate the benefits of flaxseeds into your diet. Flaxseed powder is considered healthy for several reasons. Keep reading as we discuss the many other health benefits of flaxseed powder.

10 Ways in which adding flaxseed powder to your diet can boost your health:

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseed powder is one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health, reducing inflammation, and improving brain and cognitive function.

2. High in fibre

Flaxseed powder contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting healthy digestion, preventing constipation, and aiding in weight management.

3. Supports healthy cholesterol levels

The soluble fibre in flaxseed powder helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Promotes healthy skin

The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants in flaxseed powder help nourish the skin, reducing dryness, inflammation, and signs of ageing.

5. Aids in weight management

The combination of fibre, healthy fats, and protein in flaxseed powder helps promote satiety, control appetite, and support weight loss efforts.

6. Supports hormone balance

Flaxseed powder contains natural plant compounds called lignans, which have been shown to help balance hormone levels in both men and women, alleviating symptoms of hormonal imbalances.

7. Reduces inflammation

The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants in flaxseed powder help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic conditions and diseases.

8. Enhances digestive health

The fibre content in flaxseed powder supports a healthy gut microbiome, preventing digestive disorders such as diverticulitis and promoting regular bowel movements.

9. Supports bone health

Flaxseed powder contains essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are necessary for maintaining healthy bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

10. Supports a healthy immune system

The combination of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and antioxidants in flaxseed powder helps strengthen the immune system, reducing the risk of infections and promoting overall wellness.

However, it's worth mentioning that while flaxseed powder is generally safe for consumption, it may interact with certain medications or affect nutrient absorption in some individuals. It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adding flaxseed powder or any other dietary supplement to your routine.

Overall, incorporating flaxseed powder into a balanced diet can be a healthy choice due to its omega-3 fatty acids, fibre content, and potential health benefits. However, it's important to consume it in moderation and as part of a diverse diet to reap its full benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.