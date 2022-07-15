10 Reasons Why You Need To Eat Nuts Daily

Nuts improve digestion as they are rich in fibre

We have all grown up hearing about the various benefits of dried fruits. Some of the most common nuts available are almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and so on. Most nuts are rich in various nutrients our body requires to function to its best abilities.

Nuts are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre, healthy fats and various other nutrients the body requires an abundance of. As they are abundant in these nutrients, they also facilitate many important functions in the body.

Their nutritional value makes them a great addition to one's daily diet. Here are 10 reasons why you should eat nuts every day:

1. Packed with nutrients

As discussed earlier, this is one of the main reasons why you need to add nuts to your diet. They are packed with vitamins, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese, protein, fibre and various other nutrients that facilitate the proper functioning of our body.

2. Helps the body absorb nutrients

Nuts are rich in healthy fats. This often gives them a bad reputation and might make them appear unfit for a weight loss diet, However, consuming healthy fats is crucial to our bodies. Health unsaturated fats help our body in absorbing vitamins and other nutrients we consume.

3. High in antioxidants

Nuts are very rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are components that help remove various toxins from our bodies. Antioxidants help remove external radicals from our system which further strengthens our bodies.

4. Aids digestion

Dried fruits improve our digestion. Nuts are considered a great addition to the diet for people with poor gut health. They are rich in fibre. Fibre significantly facilitates the movement of our food through our digestive tract.

5. Provides quality sleep

Nuts such as almonds and walnuts act as great post-dinner snacks if you get hungry before bedtime. Eating nuts releases many happy hormones. Happy hormones such as serotonin have been proven to improve the quality of sleep.

6. Improves heart health

Nuts have been proven to improve various functions in the heart. They help improve blood circulation and many other factors. In addition to this, many studies have found that consuming nuts daily can reduce your risk of developing chronic heart disease. They might also reduce your chances of a heart attack.

7. Helps lose weight

Contrary to common belief, nuts are a great addition to the diet if someone wants to lose weight. They are rich in protein which fastens metabolism. They are also a great alternative to unhealthy snacks and keep you fuller for longer.

8. Lowers cholesterol

Nuts have been proven to reduce the levels of ‘bad' cholesterol in our bodies. In fact, nuts may also prevent the absorption of bad cholesterol in the body. They reduce cravings and unhealthy snacking. This can help you avoid unhealthy bad cholesterol-rich foods.

9. Versatile

Eating the same foods every day can be boring. Unlike many healthy foods, nuts are very versatile. They can be consumed as it is, turned into milk, served as garnish and so on. This makes it very easy to incorporate them into one's diet.

10. Boosts immunity

The abundance of nutrients and antioxidants in nuts makes them a great immunity booster. Nuts help fight off external radicals and may even help fasten pre-existing illnesses.

In conclusion, nuts have various benefits and can be consumed daily. Some might assume nuts are to be avoided on a low-calorie diet but that is incorrect. In fact, nuts are nutrient-packed and work as great snacks if you are trying to lose weight.

