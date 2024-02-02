10 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Must Consume Abundantly During Winter

Nuts and seeds promote satiety and enhance metabolism

Metabolism refers to the chemical processes that occur within a living organism to maintain life. It involves the conversion of food and beverages into energy needed for growth, repair, bodily functions, and physical activity.

Metabolism-boosting foods are beneficial for health because they can increase the rate at which the body burns calories and utilises energy. This can result in several potential health benefits, including weight management, improved digestion, increased energy levels, and enhanced overall metabolic function.

In colder weather, the body needs to generate more heat to maintain its core temperature. This process, known as thermogenesis, increases energy expenditure, and metabolism-boosting foods can support this process by providing additional fuel.

Along with this, people tend to be less physically active and may consume more calorie-dense foods. Boosting metabolism can help manage weight gain by enhancing the body's ability to burn calories efficiently.

Furthermore, winter is commonly associated with flu, colds, and other illnesses. Certain metabolism-boosting foods, such as those rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, can support immune function, helping to ward off common winter ailments.

Some metabolism-boosting foods also contain nutrients that support the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. This can be especially helpful during winter months when seasonal affective disorder (SAD) may occur due to reduced exposure to sunlight. Keep reading as we share a list of metabolism-boosting foods you should add to your winter diet.

10 Metabolism-boosting foods you should add to your winter diet:

1. Green tea

Green tea contains compounds like catechins and caffeine, which can increase metabolism and help in burning fat.

2. Hot peppers

Hot peppers, like jalapeños or cayenne, contain capsaicin, which boosts metabolism by increasing body temperature and promoting fat burning.

3. Ginger

Ginger has thermogenic properties that enhance metabolism and increase calorie expenditure. It also aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps stabilise blood sugar levels, which can prevent insulin spikes and regulate metabolism.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains, such as oats and quinoa, provide a good source of complex carbohydrates and fibre, boosting metabolism and promoting satiety.

6. Lean proteins

Foods like chicken, turkey, tofu, and fish are rich in protein, which helps increase metabolism through the thermic effect of food, where calories are burned to digest and process protein.

7. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like grapefruits and oranges are packed with vitamin C, which aids in fat oxidation and enhances metabolism.

8. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics. It helps in muscle building, boosting metabolism, and improving gut health.

9. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, like almonds and chia seeds, provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which promote satiety and enhance metabolism.

10. Green leafy vegetables

Vegetables like spinach and kale are low in calories and high in fibre and nutrients. They help in boosting metabolism and maintaining overall health with their rich phytonutrient content.

These metabolism-boosting foods work by either increasing calorie expenditure or stabilising blood sugar levels, which can prevent excessive calorie storage. Additionally, their high nutrient content improves overall well-being by providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support various bodily functions and strengthen the immune system. Regular consumption of these foods can lead to improved metabolism, weight management, and enhanced overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.