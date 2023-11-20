10 Foods You Should Never Start Your Day With

Many breakfast cereals are packed with added sugars, artificial flavours, and colours

How you start your day can influence your entire day, be it through your energy levels or overall health. Certain foods that might be marketed as healthy breakfast foods might actually be worst for you. In this article, we share a list of foods you should avoid adding to your breakfast and also share healthier alternatives.

Here are 10 of the worst foods to eat for breakfast:

1. Sugary cereals

Many breakfast cereals are packed with added sugars, artificial flavours, and colours. They provide empty calories and can lead to a sugar crash later in the day. Opt for whole-grain cereals with no added sugars. Add fresh fruits or nuts for natural sweetness and added nutrients.

2. Pastries and donuts

These are typically high in unhealthy fats, refined grains, and sugar. They offer little nutritional value and can cause energy crashes. Choose whole grain toast or English muffins with natural nut butter or avocado for healthy fats and fibre.

3. Bacon and sausages

Processed meats like bacon and sausages are high in saturated fats, sodium, and nitrates, increasing the risk of heart disease. Opt for lean protein sources like grilled chicken or turkey breast, beans, or tofu.

4. Syrup-laden pancakes and waffles

Pancakes and waffles that are drowned in syrup contain excessive sugars and refined carbohydrates, leading to blood sugar spikes and crashes. Make whole-grain pancakes or waffles, then top with fresh berries, a drizzle of honey or pure maple syrup, and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds.

5. Sugary coffee drinks

Flavored coffee drinks like mochas or frappuccinos are often loaded with excessive added sugars and calories. Opt for plain black coffee or try a homemade iced coffee with a small amount of natural sweetener and a dash of vanilla extract.

6. Processed fruit juices

Most store-bought fruit juices are high in added sugars, artificial flavours, and lack the fibre found in whole fruits. Choose fresh fruit or make your own juice by blending whole fruits with water and no added sugars.

7. Store-bought smoothies

Pre-made smoothies often contain added sugars, artificial ingredients, and lack the nutrients found in homemade versions. Blend your own smoothies using a base of unsweetened Greek yogurt or plant-based milk, with added fruits and vegetables.

8. High-sugar yogurts

Many flavored yogurts contain high amounts of added sugars and artificial flavours, negating the health benefits of yogurt. Select plain Greek yogurt or unsweetened plant-based yogurts, then add your own fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds.

9. Breakfast bars

Most commercially available breakfast bars are high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and low in essential nutrients. Look for bars made with whole grain oats, nuts, and fruits, without added sugars or artificial ingredients. Homemade energy balls or bars are also a healthy option.

10. Greasy breakfast sandwiches

Breakfast sandwiches often contain processed meats, cheese, and unhealthy fats from butter or oils. Make your own breakfast sandwich using whole grain bread, lean protein like egg whites or smoked salmon, and add veggies like spinach or tomato slices.

Remember, incorporating whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fresh fruits/vegetables into your breakfast can help provide essential nutrients and energy to start your day right.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.